Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Kahuku (Hawaii) football performs moving fight song, dance after loss to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
The scene on the field Saturday night moved St. John Bosco football operations manager Jessie Christensen. A sea of Kahuku High School (Hawaii) players and scores of visiting fans in Kahuku "What I witnessed tonight will never leave me," Christensen wrote in a Twitter post. "The beautiful people of ...
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii football celebrates first win of the season against Duquesne in Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team snagged their first win of the season against Duquesne on Homecoming. Another lively afternoon in Manoa, the ‘Bows with the ball to start, but would go three and out. Here comes the defense, holding the Dukes to a field goal, but that lead was short lived with the UH offense marching down the field and find pay dirt off of a five-yard Dedrick Parson touchdown.
Timmy Chang earns first win as head coach in Hawaii victory over Duquesne
Hawaii improved to 1-3 with a victory over Duquesne on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kahuku football falls to national No. 1 St. John Bosco
Kahuku took on national No. 1 St. John Bosco on Saturday evening.
Hawaii’s Manti Te’o returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2012
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o, the runner-up to Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel for the Heisman Trophy in 2012, made his first public appearance on campus in nearly a decade since it was disclosed that he was the victim of a high-profile catfishing scheme involving a fake girlfriend. “It’s always […]
thesilversword.com
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
honolulumagazine.com
Everything To Know About Saturday’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium
Prost! Here’s to an entire day of drinking German beers and eating bratwurst and pretzels to your heart’s content. We’ve put together everything you need to know about this year’s Oktoberfest at Aloha Stadium, happening from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Here’s what you can eat, where to park, who’ll be performing, and of course, what you’ll be drinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney
When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program
Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Guy Fieri Top Hawaii Picks: Open and Shuttered
In Hawaii, it still isn’t unusual to find that businesses, especially restaurants, still have reduced hours or close entirely, either temporarily or permanently, including the two below. First, a much-loved restaurant featured on “Diners, Drive-In and Dives” was among the earlier victims. Dean’s Drive Inn in Kaneohe just went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
Aloha festivals to host block party in Waikiki
Aloha Festivals is throwing a block party tonight in Waikiki in celebration of their 68th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
KITV.com
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
bigislandvideonews.com
Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi Analyzed After Mexico Earthquake
HONOLULU - As of 8 a.m. on Monday, a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake near Aquila, Mexico. UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based...
honolulumagazine.com
Where Are They Now? ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace Eateries, Part 2
Part 2 of our update on who’s reopened since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the gutsy experiment that turned out to be a small business incubator-slash-lifeline for dozens of tiny eateries and retailers, turns up these eight. Five months after the marketplace closed for good, other former tenants are still looking for permanent homes. We’ll keep you posted.
Comments / 0