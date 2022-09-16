Faribault volleyball sweeps Albert Lea

Faribault volleyball started slow in Albert Lea Thursday, but stayed in the game and eventually took a sweep of the Tigers.

Faribault went onto the court with the mindset of setting the tempo,” coach Eryn Harman said. “We started off slow, but our defense kept us in the match.” The Falcons took the first set 25-23.

Harman said that, in the “first set, we allowed the energy of the Albert Lea fans to get in our head. Once we were able to take back that energy, we were able to battle and take the first set.”

“Second set, we came out strong,” Harman said. “Great serves, quick at the net and still a solid back row.” The Falcons won the second set 25-13.

In the “third set, we got complacent with taking the first two sets and weren’t executing things we should have and controlling the ball on our side of the net.”

After a time out, she said, “the girls got back out there and played hard for the win. It felt great to win in three.” Faribault took the third set 25-17.

The Falcons finished with seven serving aces, including two each by senior setter Isabella Bokman and senior libero Clara Malecha.

The Falcons had 28 kills, led by senior middle hitter Emily Soukup with nine, and seven blocks, led by junior middle hitter Halle Rice with 4.

The team had 27 assists, led by Bokman with 13, and 38 digs, led by Malecha with 12 and senior outside hitter Addison Dietsch with 11.