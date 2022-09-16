ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Faribault volleyball sweeps Albert Lea

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNIw4_0hyZLRnF00

Faribault volleyball started slow in Albert Lea Thursday, but stayed in the game and eventually took a sweep of the Tigers.

Faribault went onto the court with the mindset of setting the tempo,” coach Eryn Harman said. “We started off slow, but our defense kept us in the match.” The Falcons took the first set 25-23.

Harman said that, in the “first set, we allowed the energy of the Albert Lea fans to get in our head. Once we were able to take back that energy, we were able to battle and take the first set.”

“Second set, we came out strong,” Harman said. “Great serves, quick at the net and still a solid back row.” The Falcons won the second set 25-13.

In the “third set, we got complacent with taking the first two sets and weren’t executing things we should have and controlling the ball on our side of the net.”

After a time out, she said, “the girls got back out there and played hard for the win. It felt great to win in three.” Faribault took the third set 25-17.

The Falcons finished with seven serving aces, including two each by senior setter Isabella Bokman and senior libero Clara Malecha.

The Falcons had 28 kills, led by senior middle hitter Emily Soukup with nine, and seven blocks, led by junior middle hitter Halle Rice with 4.

The team had 27 assists, led by Bokman with 13, and 38 digs, led by Malecha with 12 and senior outside hitter Addison Dietsch with 11.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday serves up a bit of a challenge. It’s one that’s drawn people from all over the world right to a restaurant in Eagle Lake.
Sasquatch 107.7

THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota

Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albert Lea, MN
Sports
Faribault, MN
Sports
fox9.com

3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads

Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Sweeps#The Albert#Tigers
KARE 11

Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) – A crash has closed Highway 52 in both directions north of Zumbrota Monday evening. Highway 52 is closed between County 50 Boulevard (near Wanamingo) and County 1 Boulevard (3 miles south of the Cannon Falls area). According to MnDOT, traffic will be detoured for the...
ZUMBROTA, MN
KIMT

Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
ROCHESTER, MN
southsidepride.com

What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul

St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Southern Minnesota News

2 injured in Highway 15 crash

A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
GREEN ISLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries

The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
DAYTON, MN
KEYC

Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash

A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scattered thunderstorms are likely this...
MANKATO, MN
themacweekly.com

Don’t let freeway removal pass us by

As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
848
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy