Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation
We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Annual Breakfast at Camp Courageous Near Monticello, Iowa
As a kid growing up in Cascade, Iowa, I can remember attending this annual breakfast. The folks were always friendly and the food was great. If you've never been to Camp Courageous, this Sunday would be a great day to stop by. The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open...
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Phoenix Theatres Has the Most Comfortable Seat(s) in Town
I can't believe I moved to Dubuque, IA six months ago and still have yet to write about Phoenix Theatres, one of two premier multiplexes in the area. Those who know me personally know I'm at the movie theater every weekend, sometimes two or three times. With that in mind,...
Saints End Pre-Season 2-0-2
A rough end, to what was a promising start to pre-season for your Dubuque Fighting Saints. They headed up to Cedar Rapids this past Friday and Saturday at Imon Ice Arena with a close match on Friday night that went in to overtime and a rough night on the ice on Saturday as your Saints fell 4-0.
A “Holiday Wonderland” is Coming to Five Flags Center in November
I know for a lot of people, it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas and the general atmosphere that comes with the holiday season. Five Flags Center seems to agree with the latest show they've announced!. Five Flags announced today (9/12) that Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will be...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
A Fan-Favorite Band is Returning to Q Casino in October
#YourGirlfriendsFavoriteBand is returning to Q Casino on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm for a night of reimagined classics and great energy. The powerful party band known as the Pork Tornadoes will be performing at the Q Showroom next month. The "good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey, and may or may not have beards" have been incredibly popular in Dubuque and the surrounding areas ever since they hit the scene years ago.
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
Hospice of Dubuque is Kwik Care’s Recipient for September
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Big Grove Brewery’s Golden Boy Gives Back To Austin Strong Foundation
It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
