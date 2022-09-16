Travis Hunter Signs Name, Image, Likeness Deal With Michael Strahan Brand as First Ambassador

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors
If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October
For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts. […] The post Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
Custom Wigs with Fast Delivery! Justine Skye Announces New Wig Collection with Parfait
Ladies, it’s time to skip the extensive search for the perfect wig and hop on a new wave of technology to get slayed to the gods. Singer, Justine Skye, announced her next business endeavor — becoming a part of the mega wig industry. In partnership with Parfait, the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered hair tech platform for Black women, Skye launched the Justine X Parfait collection to provide quality wigs on Monday, September 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
UPDATE (Sept. 18):. August Alsina is now claiming Tory Lanez is the one who leaked the story about their altercation to the media. Replying to a fan who called into question Tory's denial of knowing about the situation, August revealed he and Tory's camp are the only people that knew what happened.
Byron Allen’s HBCU GO Announces Partnership With Innovative New HBCU Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design
Byron Allen Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is proud to announce their new partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. HBCU GO is the exclusive media...
Kanye Unsatisfied WIth Adidas and Gap, Plans to Break Ties When Contracts End
Kanye West professed that he is done with corporate partnerships and will go into business by himself when his contracts with Adidas and Gap end. The College Dropout artist made the statement in a recent interview with Bloomberg. “It’s time for me to go it alone,” West told Bloomberg....
All-Minority Team Built ‘Easiest Way to Buy Black,’ Thanks to Pharrell Williams’ $100K Black Ambition Prize
In 2021, Pharrell Williams‘ Black Ambition awarded its first set of prizes with hopes to reduce barriers to capital and bridge the wealth gap for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs, including the all-minority powerhouse team of five behind Shea’d. Mya Havard and her co-founders, Ibrahim Conteh, Nashawn Chery, Faisal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0