NFL Week 2 Betting Guide: Picks, props and fantasy tips for each game

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Keeping track of every change during the NFL week is a tough ask. Between injury reports and odds moving around, there’s just an unlimited amount of information flying.

We’re here to make that easier with a one-stop shop for all your betting and fantasy needs. Let’s dig in as Week 2 gets under way!

If the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night is any indication, we’re in for a raucous Week 2 around the NFL. Some of the major matchups on the slate include Cardinals-Raiders, Dolphins-Ravens and Bears-Packers in primetime.

Plus a Monday night doubleheader of Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings. Here’s what you need to know.

Give us some picks

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Help my fantasy team!

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
  • Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 2?
  • What Dak Prescott’s injury means for Cowboys players in fantasy football (it’s not great)

What else should I know?

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

