NFL Week 2 Betting Guide: Picks, props and fantasy tips for each game

Keeping track of every change during the NFL week is a tough ask. Between injury reports and odds moving around, there’s just an unlimited amount of information flying.

We’re here to make that easier with a one-stop shop for all your betting and fantasy needs. Let’s dig in as Week 2 gets under way!

If the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night is any indication, we’re in for a raucous Week 2 around the NFL. Some of the major matchups on the slate include Cardinals-Raiders, Dolphins-Ravens and Bears-Packers in primetime.

Plus a Monday night doubleheader of Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings. Here’s what you need to know.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Give us some picks

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Help my fantasy team!

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 2?

What Dak Prescott’s injury means for Cowboys players in fantasy football (it’s not great)

What else should I know?

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports