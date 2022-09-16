ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

Racial biases seen when white teachers hear low-quality stories

If first graders Jamaal and Connor each verbally shared a story, would the teacher fairly assess the narratives?. Unfortunately, it depends on the teacher's race and quality of the child's oral storytelling skills, according to new research from the University of Michigan. Researchers found Black and white teachers evaluated hypothetical...
SOCIETY
#Doula#Black Women#Maternal Mortality
Motherly

A brief history of the C-section

Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Yelp adds warnings to crisis pregnancy centers, and Gen Z for Change played a part

Looking for appropriate care just got a whole lot easier. The nonprofit group Gen Z for Change may have had something to do with Yelp changing its policy regarding crisis pregnancy centers. The online local listings directory now notifies consumers that these businesses typically don't provide medical services and may not be staffed by licensed medical professionals. Many people searching online for abortion services, especially those in states that have enacted trigger laws, see crisis pregnancy centers pop up as if they provide the desired service. Yelp now helps potential patients navigate this deceptive practice by adding a warning label over the results on its platform.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TIME

What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers

Smart serves as affiliated faculty in educational policy and leadership in the College of Education at Marquette University and is the author of Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics....
KIDS
Parents Magazine

No, I'm Not Forcing My Daughter to Just 'Respect' Her Elders

Recently, my 4-year-old daughter was blatantly disrespected by someone nearly 80 years her senior. The person made an insulting comment about my daughter's appearance. I fired back because that's how I was raised—my great-grandfather, an Italian immigrant in his 60s at the time, told my mom, "You don't respect people just because of their age; you respect them because they've earned your respect." It was something my mother passed on to me and has remained with me since.
KIDS
themomkind.com

How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
KIDS
Healthline

Faint Positive Home Pregnancy Test: Am I Pregnant?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Missing a period is one of the first signs that you might be pregnant. You may take a home pregnancy test as soon as possible. If you have very early pregnancy symptoms, such as implantation bleeding, you may even take a home pregnancy test before your first missed period.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nashville Parent

Montessori With Baby!

Ongoing engagement with your baby is the first healthy step towards a strong developmental outcome and doing Montessori with Baby works great for this. In her book, Thirty Million Words: Building a Child’s Brain (Dutton; 2015), author Dana Suskind shows the profound power of talking to infants from birth, sharing a methodology that makes parents their baby’s own neuro-developer.
KIDS
Jason's World

A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems

The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.
US News and World Report

Lack of Access Leads to Disparities in Vision Health

New research suggests a lack of access to vision care services has contributed to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in visual function among Black, Hispanic and poorer adolescents. Findings of a new study published Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology reveals approximately 16% of Black and 18% of Mexican American adolescents had...
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Abusers Trap Women By Utilizing Financial Manipulation

It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Offputting Relationship Behaviors Indicate Lack Of Self-Awareness

Vulnerability/intimacy can be difficult, especially in the initial stages of a relationship. However, trying to initially minimize our unbecoming behaviors instead of working on them is a surefire way to turn someone off. Before meeting my husband, I continually found myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide particular quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.
