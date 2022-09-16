Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Teyonah Parris Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child
"There have been so many feelings since we've learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality," Parris wrote in an Instagram post.
Phys.org
Racial biases seen when white teachers hear low-quality stories
If first graders Jamaal and Connor each verbally shared a story, would the teacher fairly assess the narratives?. Unfortunately, it depends on the teacher's race and quality of the child's oral storytelling skills, according to new research from the University of Michigan. Researchers found Black and white teachers evaluated hypothetical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A brief history of the C-section
Have you ever thought about the history of the C-section? How this procedure came about, and how the options have changed over time? For many people today, C-sections are a safe option to deliver a child, but this was not always the case. Many shows, including the “House of the Dragon” prequel to “Game of Thrones”, offer a peek into what this procedure used to look like—and it used to be very different.
Slate
My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
This is Motherhood: LGBTQ+ advocate and mom Monica Trasandes on promoting inclusivity in media
This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this episode of “This is Motherhood,” host Joyce Brewer speaks with Monica Trasandes, the Director of Spanish Language and Latinx Representation at GLAAD. They discuss her work to create a more inclusive media environment for Latinx LGBTQ+ people.
Yelp adds warnings to crisis pregnancy centers, and Gen Z for Change played a part
Looking for appropriate care just got a whole lot easier. The nonprofit group Gen Z for Change may have had something to do with Yelp changing its policy regarding crisis pregnancy centers. The online local listings directory now notifies consumers that these businesses typically don't provide medical services and may not be staffed by licensed medical professionals. Many people searching online for abortion services, especially those in states that have enacted trigger laws, see crisis pregnancy centers pop up as if they provide the desired service. Yelp now helps potential patients navigate this deceptive practice by adding a warning label over the results on its platform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers
Smart serves as affiliated faculty in educational policy and leadership in the College of Education at Marquette University and is the author of Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six. A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics....
Parents Magazine
No, I'm Not Forcing My Daughter to Just 'Respect' Her Elders
Recently, my 4-year-old daughter was blatantly disrespected by someone nearly 80 years her senior. The person made an insulting comment about my daughter's appearance. I fired back because that's how I was raised—my great-grandfather, an Italian immigrant in his 60s at the time, told my mom, "You don't respect people just because of their age; you respect them because they've earned your respect." It was something my mother passed on to me and has remained with me since.
themomkind.com
How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
Healthline
Faint Positive Home Pregnancy Test: Am I Pregnant?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Missing a period is one of the first signs that you might be pregnant. You may take a home pregnancy test as soon as possible. If you have very early pregnancy symptoms, such as implantation bleeding, you may even take a home pregnancy test before your first missed period.
Nashville Parent
Montessori With Baby!
Ongoing engagement with your baby is the first healthy step towards a strong developmental outcome and doing Montessori with Baby works great for this. In her book, Thirty Million Words: Building a Child’s Brain (Dutton; 2015), author Dana Suskind shows the profound power of talking to infants from birth, sharing a methodology that makes parents their baby’s own neuro-developer.
A student got made fun of by a teacher over mental health problems
The Sun Shining Through Some TreesJohannes Plenio/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have been dealing with mental health issues for a long time. Before I knew what was going on, I had to deal with going to the psych ward every once in a while. Generally, it would be due to me having some kind of an episode where I became a danger to myself.
US News and World Report
Lack of Access Leads to Disparities in Vision Health
New research suggests a lack of access to vision care services has contributed to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities in visual function among Black, Hispanic and poorer adolescents. Findings of a new study published Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology reveals approximately 16% of Black and 18% of Mexican American adolescents had...
Delta Airlines CEO Calls Business Leaders to Join OneTen Coalition to Widen Career Pathways for Black Talent
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian, is inviting Atlanta business leaders to join the OneTen Coalition, a national initiative working to close the opportunity gaps for Black talent. The CEO writes in a letter that the coalition takes a skills-first approach to hiring and promotions by prioritizing measurable skills and...
Informing an Estranged Sibling of Parents’ Deaths
The post Informing an Estranged Sibling of Parents’ Deaths appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Opinion: Abusers Trap Women By Utilizing Financial Manipulation
It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.
Black Women in Tech Fight Against Racial and Gender Bias for Equal Pay and Venture Capital Funding
It’s no secret that Black women are underpaid and underfunded, especially in the tech industry, but many of them are fighting back. Black women in tech are joining groups and talking to each other about how to fight the pay gap, where and how they can provide seed and venture capital funding, and other career advice.
Opinion: Offputting Relationship Behaviors Indicate Lack Of Self-Awareness
Vulnerability/intimacy can be difficult, especially in the initial stages of a relationship. However, trying to initially minimize our unbecoming behaviors instead of working on them is a surefire way to turn someone off. Before meeting my husband, I continually found myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide particular quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1