FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
