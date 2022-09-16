Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Flagstaff offers incentives for businesses to stay in the city
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Flagstaff is looking at ways to help businesses grow in their communities. Like most cities, the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their local shops, and they want to help them stay on their feet. Flagstaff also wants to make itself more appealing for businesses to move there.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Ivory Pampas Grass
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Ivory Pampas Grass. Dwarf Pampas Grass blends into a desert or Mediterranean landscape well. The ivory-colored plumes reach well above the foliage and offer an architectural look around patios and ponds. Well suited as a visual barrier or hedge in the far reaches of the garden. Plant with other bold forms like Agave and Yucca or keep it the standout plant amongst evergreen shrubs and perennials.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 19th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
AZFamily
Couple onboard deadly plane crash near Seligman were headed to Las Vegas
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County Deputies have identified a couple as the pilot and passenger who died in a plane crash near Seligman last week. Authorities say they were headed to Las Vegas from Wichita Falls when around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the plane was reported missing after it went off the radar in a remote area north of Seligman. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report and saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the aircraft. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter found the crash site, where they found the pilot, Chad Wilson, 42, and the passenger Brandi Wilson, 42, dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
Fronteras Desk
Redistricting leaves Arizona's Native voters worried their votes won't matter
Arizona’s new legislative and congressional districts will see their first test drive this November when voters head to the polls. But some voting advocates in Indian Country are worried they will water down the impact of the Indigenous vote — especially in the newly drawn Congressional District 2.
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The 2022 Annual Prescott Courthouse Lighting is set to take place on December 3 and The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is taking great steps to help keep the lights on!. The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is a committee of locals who, in 2008, saw a need to begin fundraising efforts to keep Prescott lit! Through continuous fundraising efforts, the committee has helped continue the Arizona’s Christmas City magic by raising funds to light up hundreds of trees with twinkling Christmas lights surrounding the courthouse plaza.
RELATED PEOPLE
journalaz.com
Blazin’ M’s new owners bring back Old West
Cottonwood’s Blazin’ M Ranch Wild West Dinner Theater Town hosted more than 200 visitors for a night of live entertainment, music, activities and an Old West chuckwagon supper Thursday, Sept. 1. “We do this three nights a week,” Blazin’ M’s co-owner Ryan Glass said. Glass...
inforney.com
Prescott Valley, AZ Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
SignalsAZ
Appointment Made to Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruth Ellen Elinski to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary District Governing Board. This vacancy was due to the resignation of long-time Board President Eric Marcus, who relocated out of the school district. We greatly appreciate the service Mr. Marcus provided to the school, students, staff, and the community over many years of service.
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
jackcentral.org
Hope Construction introduces Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village
Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village is scheduled to open later this fall. Developed by local eco-friendly contracting company Hope Construction, this project will be a fully functional village of small-scale houses, marketed to people looking for a compact lifestyle. Major strides in production, including the completion of the community’s...
SignalsAZ
Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit
Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
Comments / 0