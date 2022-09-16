Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Trump slams Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
Rep. Liz Cheney Reveals How Trump-Supporting Lawmaker Ripped Him Behind His Back
The Wyoming lawmaker has been one of the few Republicans to openly criticize the former president.
Biden to make remarks Tuesday on election transparency bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday about a bill that would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more during an election cycle.
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day his case was scheduled for a jury trial. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. picks team to oversee $52.7 billion in semiconductor funding
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday named a team of senior advisers to oversee $52.7 billion in government funding to boost semiconductor manufacturing and research.
Iran custody death should be impartially investigated-UN rights office
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Acting U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called for an impartial probe into the death of a woman in police custody in Iran who fell into a coma after being arrested by the country's morality police.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0