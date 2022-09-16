ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom signs nation's 1st law protecting children's online privacy

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aT4xT_0hyZ6kgK00

California lawmakers pass flurry of bills in closing days of 2022 session 00:34

SACRAMENTO — California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

"We're taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing of our kids," Newsom said in a statement announcing that he had signed the bill. He noted that as a father of four, "I'm familiar with the real issues our children are experiencing online."

The bill requires tech companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe. Companies will eventually have to submit a "data protection impact assessment" to the state's attorney general before offering new online services, products, or features attractive to children.

Facebook parent company Meta said it has concerns about some of law's provisions but shares lawmakers' goal of keeping children safe online.

"We believe young people should have consistent protections across all apps and online services they use, which is why we support clear industry standards in this area," the social media giant said. It called the law "an important development towards establishing these standards."

The bill is modeled after a similar measure in the United Kingdom. In the year since that law took effect, some of the U.S.'s most valuable technology companies "have begun to redesign their products in children's best interests," said Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks of Oakland, a co-author of the law.

"Now we can ensure they do the same for California youth — and hopefully young people across the country," Wicks said.

The law was opposed by a coalition including the Entertainment Software Association that said it includes "an over-inclusive standard and would capture far more websites and platforms than necessary."

It's the second groundbreaking online protections bill signed by Newsom this week. The earlier measure requires social media companies to provide details on how and when they remove disturbing content including hate speech.

But a third proposal failed to pass the state Legislature this year. It would have banned social media companies from adopting features it knows can cause children to become addicted.

Still, Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that advocates for children, said the bill Newsom signed on Thursday is "a necessary and positive steps forward in standing up to Big Tech."

The challenge of protecting children online resonated personally with Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and Wicks, who are both mothers of young children.

"I am terrified of the effects technology addiction and saturation are having on our children and their mental health," Siebel Newsom said in supporting the bill, though she acknowledged that "social media and the internet are integral to the way we as a global community connect and communicate."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Newsom signs bill expanding crackdown on sideshows, street racing

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a measure aiming to expand an ongoing crackdown on sideshows and street racing.Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2000 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, which authorizes courts to suspend drivers' licenses for sideshows and street races that occur in parking lots, which are currently not covered under state law. The measure, which had bipartisan support, passed both the Assembly and State Senate without any opposing votes.AB2000 builds on a measure passed by the legislature last year toughening penalties for vehicle stunts and reckless driving. Suspensions can range from 90 days to six months."Far too frequently,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Prop. 30: Tax measure to fund EVs causes split between Newsom, other Democrats

DANVILLE – California voters will be asked to consider Prop. 30, a measure that would tax the rich to fight climate change. But the measure on the upcoming November has Gov. Gavin Newsom seeing red."Here's the reality we face every day. This is a crisis..." says the TV commercial supporting Prop 30. The ad shows video of wildfires, because some of the money raised would go toward hiring and training more firefighters, as well as funding some projects to fight pollution. That's why California Clean Air and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are supporting it."Pollution is not only killing our planet,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Investigating Wage Theft Solutions: When workers win judgments but bosses still don't pay

SACRAMENTO – When a business loses its food permit, you may assume it's because of a health code violation. But in a growing number of California counties, it could be in response to wage theft.In collaboration with CalMatters, we've been investigating wage theft in California: Employers, essentially stealing money from their workers. Now we've learned, that even after workers win wage theft judgments against their boss, many still don't get paid.Follow Our Continuing Coverage: Investigating Wage Theft in California: How you might be affectedCalMatters: When employers steal wages from workersCalMatters: Wage theft whack-a-mole: California workers win judgments against bosses but still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS LA

California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies

California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffy Wicks
Person
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom signs slate of bills to expand clean energy, reduce carbon emissions

VALLEJO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader.The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil pollution in communities of color, expanding clean energy jobs and accelerating the state's timeline for getting most of its electricity from renewable energy sources. Newsom signed them following a record-breaking heat wave that forced California to rely more heavily on natural gas for its electricity production."We could talk about the way the world...
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Legislature#Profiling#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Meta
CBS San Francisco

Buses with Marin Airporter logo seen transporting migrants to NYC

SAN RAFAEL -- A Bay Area airport shuttle service scrambled to defend itself after buses with its logo were seen among those transporting asylum-seekers from Texas to a New York City bus terminal over the weekend.Some of the buses seen unloading the immigrants at the bus terminal appeared to be from the Marin Airporter service, which runs passengers from several Marin County stops to San Francisco International Airport.In a statement to KPIX 5, Marin Airporter Vice President David Hughes said the buses had previously been used by the service but had been sold to another owner that failed to re-paint...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCRA.com

Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

How to help people of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona

SAN FRANCISCO -- Puerto Rico has once again been devastated by a powerful storm after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island, leaving behind major damage and more than a million people in the dark.  Organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area are already mobilizing local hurricane relief efforts. The below list provides residents some options for local, national and international groups providing assistance and taking donations to help the cause.Direct ReliefFoundation for Puerto RicoGlobal GivingHispanic FederationNational Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)PRxPR.orgPuerto Rican Civic Club of San JosePuerto Rico Community FoundationRed CrossSalvation Army Disaster ReliefWorld Central Kitchen
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS San Francisco

NorCal woman hands out purses filled with hygiene essentials to Mosquito Fire victims

FORESTHILL -- Hundreds of women have been lining up for purses in Placer County, handed out by one woman who is trying to make the lives of the Mosquito Fire victims a little easier.Julie Nakayama is the founder of Julie's Purse Project, a non-profit organization she created in 2015 to support women in times of need. In the past week, with the Mosquito Fire forcing over 11,000 people to evacuate from their homes at a moment's notice, Nakayama has handed out almost 300 of her purses.   "There is feminine hygiene, there is jewelry, makeup, skincare, hair ties; whatever fits in a purse," explains Nakayama.She has donated more than 25,000 purses across Northern California since she started her organization seven years ago. Nakayama fills them with the help of donations from the community. For those needing assistance, Nakayama says she will continue to hand out purses throughout Placer County to fire victims as long as they need it. To find where Julie's Purse Project will be set up, visit the organization's Facebook page.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

NorCal storm helps firefighters increase Mosquito Fire containment

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire.No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento. The blaze was 38% contained Monday after downpours allowed sheriff's officials in two counties to lift or downgrade some evacuation orders. It's the state's largest wildfire of the year so far.Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation map | El Dorado County evacuation map | Cal Fire incident pageMore rain was...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy