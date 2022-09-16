ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain's financial watchdog says FTX may be operating in UK without authorisation

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. FTX is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, raising its profile this year by acting as crypto's white knight, throwing lifelines...
Reuters

Ghana economy up 4.8% in second quarter, stats office says

ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday. "The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been marginally reversed," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said during a press conference. He said growth in fishing, manufacturing and education services were the largest contributors to the change.
