ACCRA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's economy expanded 4.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, data from the country's statistics service showed on Tuesday. "The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been marginally reversed," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said during a press conference. He said growth in fishing, manufacturing and education services were the largest contributors to the change.

