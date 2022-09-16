ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Cars
City
Springfield, MO
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Springfield, MO
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Tucson, AZ
Springfield Business Journal

Missouri’s newest state park opening near Ava

Bryant Creek State Park, Missouri's newest state park, is scheduled to open near the city of Ava this week. On 2,917 acres in Douglas County, the park has forest features, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and creek frontage. The budget for the first phase of the park is $142,000.
AVA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
MISSOURI STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Everett
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Mister#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cwp West Corp#Grenier Engineering Inc#Toth And Associates Inc#Size#November Project#Menards#Unlimited Wash Club
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KYTV

Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy