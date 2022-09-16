Read full article on original website
Related
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
sgfcitizen.org
What will it take to keep teachers in Missouri classrooms? Commission chaired by Springfield ‘trucking guy’ has ideas
On Sept. 12, a commission tasked with addressing the state’s teacher shortage completed their final meeting and compiled a draft of nine ways that changes to Missouri policy could improve teacher retention and recruitment. At the top of the list is an immediate need to lock in better starting...
Thousands of dollars in musical equipment stolen from Springfield ministry
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dennis Cleveland is a pastor and runs bible studies out of Affordable Towing. Cleveland says that they are picking up the pieces after the burglary that happened early Saturday morning. “We got a good faith view of the guy and some side views of him running in and out, carrying equipment out,” said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield Business Journal
Missouri’s newest state park opening near Ava
Bryant Creek State Park, Missouri's newest state park, is scheduled to open near the city of Ava this week. On 2,917 acres in Douglas County, the park has forest features, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and creek frontage. The budget for the first phase of the park is $142,000.
8th annual MO Food Truck Festival showcases diverse cuisine in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 25 food trucks parked at the fairgrounds on Saturday for the 8th annual Mo Food Truck Fest. Organizer Larry Krauck says his goal for putting this festival together was to bring new people to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. “So one of the great things about food trucks is it brings people from […]
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of Cafe Cusco
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The delicious Peruvian cuisine of Cafe Cusco has captured the hearts of many in the Ozarks. Maybe that’s why ghostly spirits have decided to take residence in the restaurant on historic Commercial street. The history of Cafe Cusco’s building The building, located at 234 E. Commercial Street, was built in 1883 by […]
SGF City Council to vote on allowing old mill restaurant, new animal shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the next city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, city leaders will vote on a few notable rezoning and utility rate bills. Monday’s city council meeting will be at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public. City-county animal […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
KYTV
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
KYTV
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
The viral video shows over two minutes of back-and-forth, threats, and assault.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
933kwto.com
Fatal Shooting in Springfield
Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
Comments / 1