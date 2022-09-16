ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Cal game week

Arizona has navigated its tough nonconference schedule, winning two out of three, and now has its sights set on Pac-12 play. The 9-game conference slate begins Saturday at Cal, a team the Wildcats have won six in a row against including last season's lone victory. UA coach Jedd Fisch...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona finally has a reliable QB again, which makes everything else seem possible

When you have a quarterback, you have a chance. Arizona has a quarterback, and therefore the Wildcats have a chance. Jayden de Laura's performance Saturday against North Dakota State was as impressive as it was necessary. Had the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year not played as well as he did then quite simply, Arizona would have lost the game.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasports.com

Sun Devils big favorites, Wildcats underdogs in Saturday night's action

Sportsbooks see a big win and a tight loss coming for Arizona's Pac-12 teams Saturday night. Arizona State — fresh off a 34-17 road loss to Oklahoma State — is expected to bounce back against mid-major program Eastern Michigan at Sun Devil Stadium. FanDuel Sportsbook has the line at Sun Devils -20.5 at -110 odds.
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over North Dakota State

The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here's what he said. On the fan support: "I appreciate our fans. The...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona football scores late to beat North Dakota State at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night. The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State's FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010. The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni — including quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Easton Stick.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?

Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. "Our players did a fantastic job tonight," Fisch said. "It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
FARGO, ND
nevalleynews.org

Blake Masters offends some Arizona veterans

Some Tucson veterans gathered on Friday to show disdain for comments made by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters—saying Blake Masters "isn't a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in Arizona.". Masters has never served in the military, but he's not been shy about...
ARIZONA STATE
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​"Totally Incompetent" and "Rotten" "Bozos"

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as "totally incompetent," "rotten," "bozos" and called to "clean house" of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase

Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona's minimum wage will go up in the new year. That's because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest

Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
TUCSON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Birds Near Tubac, Arizona

One of the birding trips I went on during last month's Tucson Audubon Society's annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
TUBAC, AZ
