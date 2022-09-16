ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Four states have a governor of one party and a veto-proof state legislative majority of the opposing party

There are four states with a governor of one party and veto-proof legislative majorities of the opposing party: Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts. That number could change this year. In three states, the party controlling the legislature could add new members to create a veto-proof majority opposing a governor of the other major party: North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Part 1 – Analysis of major party candidates on the primary ballot

More Republicans are running for Congress this year than in either 2020 or 2018, and Republicans make up a larger percentage of major party congressional candidates than in either year. Of the 2,422 candidates who appeared on primary ballots, 989, or 40.8%, were Democrats, and 1,433, or 59.2%, were Republicans.

Part 2 – Analysis of major party candidates on the primary ballot

The percentage of Democratic candidates running for state executive offices has fallen from 49% in 2018 to 40.6% in 2022. The percentage of Republican candidates running for state executive offices, on the other hand, increased from 51% in 2018 to 59.4% today, an increase of 16%.

Similarly, the percentage of Democrats running in state legislative primaries has fallen since 2018, while the reverse is true for Republican state legislative candidates.

137 measures have been certified for statewide ballots this year

We’re close to having our final count of certified ballot measures for the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Sept. 14, election officials have certified 137 statewide measures for the ballot in 37 states, 28 fewer measures than the average number certified at this point in other even-numbered years from 2010 to 2020.

Here’s an update on the latest ballot measure activity.

Four new measures were certified for the ballot last week:

Proponents withdrew one certified measure from the ballot last week: