Massachusetts State

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

By Ballotpedia staff
 3 days ago

Four states have a governor of one party and a veto-proof state legislative majority of the opposing party

There are four states with a governor of one party and veto-proof legislative majorities of the opposing party: Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts. That number could change this year. In three states, the party controlling the legislature could add new members to create a veto-proof majority opposing a governor of the other major party: North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Part 1 – Analysis of major party candidates on the primary ballot

More Republicans are running for Congress this year than in either 2020 or 2018, and Republicans make up a larger percentage of major party congressional candidates than in either year. Of the 2,422 candidates who appeared on primary ballots, 989, or 40.8%, were Democrats, and 1,433, or 59.2%, were Republicans.

Part 2 – Analysis of major party candidates on the primary ballot

The percentage of Democratic candidates running for state executive offices has fallen from 49% in 2018 to 40.6% in 2022. The percentage of Republican candidates running for state executive offices, on the other hand, increased from 51% in 2018 to 59.4% today, an increase of 16%.

Similarly, the percentage of Democrats running in state legislative primaries has fallen since 2018, while the reverse is true for Republican state legislative candidates.

137 measures have been certified for statewide ballots this year

We’re close to having our final count of certified ballot measures for the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Sept. 14, election officials have certified 137 statewide measures for the ballot in 37 states, 28 fewer measures than the average number certified at this point in other even-numbered years from 2010 to 2020.

Here’s an update on the latest ballot measure activity.

Four new measures were certified for the ballot last week:

Proponents withdrew one certified measure from the ballot last week:

General election early voting starts this week

Welcome to the Monday, September 19, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Abortion at play in state supreme court and a ballot measure election in Kentucky this year. General election early voting starts this week. It might feel like the primary season...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 39

In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
Sharice Davids (D), Amanda Adkins (R), and Steve Hohe (L) are running in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Sharice Davids (D), Amanda Adkins (R), and Steve Hohe (L) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District. This race is a rematch of the 2020 general election, when Davids defeated Adkins 53.6% to 43.6%. Hohe also ran that year and received 2.8% of the vote. Davids was first elected in 2018, when she defeated then-incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder (R) 53.6% to 43.9%. Yoder had been in office since 2011.
Phil GiaQuinta spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in Indiana

Indiana Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $441,834 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Phil GiaQuinta has spent more than any other Democrat. GiaQuinta is the representative for Indiana House District 80 and is running for re-election in 2022. GiaQuinta raised $170,764 and spent $129,799...
Referendum to repeal a Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications qualifies for the November ballot

On Sept. 9, the Massachusetts Elections Division announced that a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H 4805) had qualified for the November ballot as Question 4. H 4805 would prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. It would also authorize registrars to accept certain documents to verify the identity and date of birth of an applicant.
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million

In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million

In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District election

Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn (R) are running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District election on Nov. 8, 2022. The Gazette’s Liz Mathews said the race was “likely Iowa’s most competitive House election.” In the 2020 election, Axne defeated David Young (R) by 1.4 percentage points. According to a Daily Kos analysis of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump (R) would have defeated Joe Biden (D) by 0.1 percentage points in the 3rd district and, after redistricting, would have defeated Biden by 0.4 percentage points in the redrawn district.
