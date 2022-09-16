Read full article on original website
Louisiana adds 9,000 jobs in August, nearly a third government jobs
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
Us Up North: Celebrating the flavors of North Louisiana
When we talk about Louisiana cuisine, the mind immediately turns to the foods and flavors of Creole and Cajun cultures. Gumbo, jambalaya, etouffee, crawfish boils, red beans and rice … you can literally smell the unique mix of spices just saying the words. Over the last half century, they have come to not only define what those of us who live in South Louisiana think of when we talk about our state’s food, but the world’s perception as well.
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced that her theme for the upcoming year […]
Louisiana African American Heritage Trail is officially relaunched; here are the details
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined members of the Robert "Bob" Hicks family at the Hicks house in Bogalusa on August 11, 2022. The Hicks house was a hub for civil rights work from 1965-1968. The Bogalusa Civic and Voters League and the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice regularly held meetings there. From left to right are Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser; Barbara Hicks Collins, daughter; Valeira Hicks, wife of the late Robert Hicks; and, Charles Hicks, son.
Our Views: Consider Jackson water crisis a warning for Louisiana, and the nation
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has brought worldwide attention to an infrastructure problem that left some 150,000 residents in the state's capital city with limited access to one of life's basic necessities for nearly two months. Until officials scrambled to patch the system, thousands had no running water. There...
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
Louisiana nursing home owners seek changes to proposed state regulations from Hurricane Ida
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in 2021 (pictured above) after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Nursing home owners are pushing back on proposed changes to state regulations governing their emergency...
Parenting Aging Parents
SHREVEPORT, La. - September is World's Alzheimer's Awareness month and we spoke with a couple from Texas who took their experiences with the debilitating disease and created an online community for people caring for their aging parents. Kim and Mike Barnes started the online support group called Parenting Aging Parents.
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an oversaturated market, but meat prices […]
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
Flooding has impacted many areas of Michigan this spring, including Ingham County, May 16, 2021 . Photo by Susan J. Demas/Michigan Advance. The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
Is This Really Louisiana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Last year, you might have been just as surprised as me to learn that the Number One selling candy in Louisiana was Lemonheads. Apparently it wasn't a joke. Candystore.com was the source that compiled the data and Lemonheads were tops followed by Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Blow Pops. Well,...
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
Louisiana Treasury Department announces additional logger relief grants
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Treasury Department has announced another round of one-time grants from the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The grants are an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program which aids industries impacted by the pandemic. $5 million has been set aside for the grants which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
Feral hogs, black flies, topics of AgCenter-hosted meeting
(09/16/22) CLINTON, La. — The LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station recently hosted members of the National Association of Conservation Districts and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The group spent part of their three-day Baton Rouge conference hearing about the research being done at the station.
