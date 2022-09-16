All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 70 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 70 — Mihaela Plesa (D) and Jamee Jolly (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Texas’s state legislature. Texas is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Plesa:

“Some of the areas of public policy that I am particularly passionate about include education, healthcare, women’s rights, infrastructure, and voting rights.”

Jolly:

“Education, Free Enterprise, Property Tax Reform, Pro-Police/ Anti-Crime, Border Security”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.