NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
247Sports

WSU men's basketball: 5 takeaways from Friday's practice

PULLMAN — Watching a portion of a September basketball practice doesn’t lend itself to definitive team analysis, but it is enough to come away with some quick impressions. Kyle Smith put his 2022-23 Washington State Cougars through their paces Friday as part of the 8-hours-per-week practice window the NCAA allows at this time of year and the takeaways from Cougfan.com were these:
