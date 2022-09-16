Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSU men's basketball: 5 takeaways from Friday's practice
PULLMAN — Watching a portion of a September basketball practice doesn’t lend itself to definitive team analysis, but it is enough to come away with some quick impressions. Kyle Smith put his 2022-23 Washington State Cougars through their paces Friday as part of the 8-hours-per-week practice window the NCAA allows at this time of year and the takeaways from Cougfan.com were these:
Comments / 0