WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a person who reportedly robbed a bank in Window Rock on Friday. Navajo Police Department said that they responded to a silent alarm at the Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock on Friday, around 11:46 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned from employees that the bank had been robbed, and the unidentified suspect had left on foot. The Navajo Police Department, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are working with the FBI for this incident.

WINDOW ROCK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO