gallupsun.com
Gallup’s ‘missing middle’
Gallup’s housing situation is dire. It’s not just that housing is unaffordable, it’s that there simply isn’t enough housing to sustain the local population – much less growth – at any price. Gallup’s City Council declared a housing emergency in May and Gallup-McKinley County...
newsfromthestates.com
Activist group seeks state takeover of troubled Gallup hospital
A screenshot from a video of a recent protest in Gallup by residents concerned about management at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital. (Via activist Connie Liu's video) A local group concerned about finances and patient care at a major Gallup hospital are asking the state to explore taking the facility over under a rarely invoked receivership law.
Truck driver arrested for DWI at Gallup Port of Entry
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Houston truck driver for DWI in western New Mexico. They say 45-year-old Johnnie Punch Jr. pulled into the Gallup Port of Entry on September 2 to buy a permit. Inspectors say he wouldn’t follow directions. That’s when a state police officer smelled alcohol on his breath. […]
12news.com
Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock. On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.
AZFamily
Police seek suspect of bank robbery in Window Rock
WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a person who reportedly robbed a bank in Window Rock on Friday. Navajo Police Department said that they responded to a silent alarm at the Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock on Friday, around 11:46 a.m. When they arrived, officers learned from employees that the bank had been robbed, and the unidentified suspect had left on foot. The Navajo Police Department, Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, and Apache County Sheriff’s Office are working with the FBI for this incident.
Farmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Farmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Tohatchi High School volleyball team will have a game with Piedra Vista High School on September 19, 2022, 11:00:00.
