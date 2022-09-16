Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling temperatures, midweek cool down
Get ready for another day of record-breaking heat across the Sunflower State. Wichita is one of the warmest places in the United States this afternoon, and we will continue to see temperatures climb. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 90s and low 100s with plenty of sunshine. A few records...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated storms possible, late summer sizzle
A complex of showers and thunderstorms is found across north central Kansas this morning. Storms are not severe but gusty winds and small hail are possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also on the table. This complex continues to drift to the northeast out of our KSN viewing area. By mid-morning, most of us are dry and free of clouds.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
