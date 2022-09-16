ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals

Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx

Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Bales#Wedel
WWMTCw

Region's largest car show brings thousands of motors to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly 2,000 street rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and specialty vehicles are in Kalamazoo Friday for the region's largest show. The 42nd annual Street Rod National North Truck and Car Show is showcasing cars with value as much as $100,000 each, for a total of over $50 million in attendance, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
103.3 WKFR

Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th

If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy