Bell Tower Theater Holds Auditions to Fill 27 Roles in 2023
Have you ever thought about being an actor? If so, now may be the time to tap into your inner thespian to try it. The Bell Tower Theater holds its first open auditions for adults for the 2023 season. The theater is committed to producing comedy plays and seeks a variety of talents spanning an array of adult age ranges. In total, the Bell Tower Theater will cast 27 roles in four comedies in 2023.
Popular Comedian Coming to Dubuque in 2023
After Charlie Berens performed in front of a sold out crowd this past weekend, the Five Flags Center is making sure that the laughs continue. They've just announced another comedian, who will be making his Dubuque debut come 2023!. On Thursday, March 30, 2023, comedian Brian Regan will be performing...
Join Y105 at the Dubuque Bridal Expo This Sunday (9/18)
Join ma and Y105 at the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 this Sunday, September 18th, from 9am - 11am, at the Grand River Center for our broadcast!. Happening from 10am to 2pm at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, this isn't your average bridal show — this is a one-of-a-kind Experience.
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
cbs2iowa.com
Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Annual Breakfast at Camp Courageous Near Monticello, Iowa
As a kid growing up in Cascade, Iowa, I can remember attending this annual breakfast. The folks were always friendly and the food was great. If you've never been to Camp Courageous, this Sunday would be a great day to stop by. The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open...
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Saints End Pre-Season 2-0-2
A rough end, to what was a promising start to pre-season for your Dubuque Fighting Saints. They headed up to Cedar Rapids this past Friday and Saturday at Imon Ice Arena with a close match on Friday night that went in to overtime and a rough night on the ice on Saturday as your Saints fell 4-0.
A “Holiday Wonderland” is Coming to Five Flags Center in November
I know for a lot of people, it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas and the general atmosphere that comes with the holiday season. Five Flags Center seems to agree with the latest show they've announced!. Five Flags announced today (9/12) that Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will be...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
Dubuque Middle School Consolidation is Coming-Get Details Thursday Sept 22nd
In April of this year, the Dubuque School Board voted to approve a goal of moving to a two middle school model by fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two public high schools. Here's your chance to hear what the Board has been discussing.
Hospice of Dubuque is Kwik Care’s Recipient for September
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Volunteers Needed for Dubuque Trees Forever’s Fall Plantings
Dubuque Trees Forever — a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to sprucing up the Key City — is searching for volunteers for some upcoming fall projects. The organization needs helpers for fall projects set to take place on October 1st, 8th, and 15th. The October 1st event will involve planting street trees across the community. On October 8th, they will fill Allison-Henderson Park on Loras Boulevard with 30 new trees.
