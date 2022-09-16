Read full article on original website
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
KLTV
Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
KLTV
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]
Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
Texas linebacker, Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown charged with marijuana possession last December
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — University of Texas at Austin linebacker and Arp High School DeMarvion Overshown was charged with possession of marijuana in Van Zandt County last December. If he follows certain conditions, his case will be dismissed. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Overshown was...
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
43 People Enjoyed A Staycation At The Gregg County Jail Last Weekend
We've seen it and said it time and time again...crime doesn't pay and eventually, law enforcement will catch up to you and when they do, you'll most likely end up behind bars, especially in Gregg County, Texas. Now if you're a criminal and you're reading this, or you know a...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after two-story vacant building in Longview caught fire early Monday morning. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the building.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
