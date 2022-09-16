ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Five People Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]

Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.
TATUM, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Booking

Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
CAMP COUNTY, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after vacant house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after two-story vacant building in Longview caught fire early Monday morning. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave. to find heavy fire and smoke coming out of the building.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

