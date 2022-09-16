Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Scholarship endowed at Ouachita to honor David Sharp
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – An endowed athletic scholarship has been established at Ouachita Baptist University in honor of David Sharp, the university’s director of athletics, and his more than four decades of service to Ouachita. “I’m not sure there’s a better feeling than being recognized by your teammates, peers,...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
salineriverchronicle.com
Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
Audacious tales, schemes dominate Taylor Parker trial
On day three of the Taylor Parker trial, prosecutors continue to build their case against the woman accused of faking a pregnancy and killing a pregnant mother to take her unborn baby was not only capable of running a big con but bold about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkadelphian.com
Event to honor couple killed in wreck
MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
swark.today
Who’s the Best in Nevada County? It’s Time for YOU to Vote for your Favorite!
Businesses and organizations of Nevada County offer much more than just a service or product. Unlike other places you might go, Nevada County provides a unique experience for each individual by treating people with great care. That’s part of what makes Nevada County such a wonderful place, along with its people, of course!
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air Force
18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Carnival rides, pageants, shows and food all part of Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, starting Monday
Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 85th Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday. Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional...
swark.today
Helen Bearden
Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swark.today
Rainbow of Challenges to host Community Coffee this week
HOPE – Rainbow of Challenges will host this week’s Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee. The come-and-go event is free to the public and will be held on Wednesday at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Second Streets in downtown Hope from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
KSLA
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
swark.today
Arts Council Announces Hispanic Heritage Events
Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces upcoming events that celebrate Hispanic heritage in southwest Arkansas. The first event will celebrate the works of art done by Hispanic and Latino artists from the surrounding communities and throughout Arkansas. The Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit will have a ‘membership only’ reception for the artists and their guests on Thursday, September 29, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Gallery Exhibit will then open to the public beginning September 30 at 10am and will run through October 31.
swark.today
Grant writing course to be taught at UAHT starting October 4
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
Group offers to market Majestic site on Hot Springs’ behalf
An economic group based in Hot Springs offered to help the city market a historic site that has been barren for nearly a decade after it burned and then was later demolished. The hope is to identify a developer who can find a purpose for the site.
Comments / 0