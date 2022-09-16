Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces upcoming events that celebrate Hispanic heritage in southwest Arkansas. The first event will celebrate the works of art done by Hispanic and Latino artists from the surrounding communities and throughout Arkansas. The Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit will have a ‘membership only’ reception for the artists and their guests on Thursday, September 29, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Gallery Exhibit will then open to the public beginning September 30 at 10am and will run through October 31.

