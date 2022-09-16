ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Scholarship endowed at Ouachita to honor David Sharp

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – An endowed athletic scholarship has been established at Ouachita Baptist University in honor of David Sharp, the university’s director of athletics, and his more than four decades of service to Ouachita. “I’m not sure there’s a better feeling than being recognized by your teammates, peers,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott, AR
Prescott, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
Prescott, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Hope, AR
arkadelphian.com

Event to honor couple killed in wreck

MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
MURFREESBORO, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#For The Win#Prescott Curley Wolves#American Football
swark.today

Helen Bearden

Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
swark.today

Rainbow of Challenges to host Community Coffee this week

HOPE – Rainbow of Challenges will host this week’s Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee. The come-and-go event is free to the public and will be held on Wednesday at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Second Streets in downtown Hope from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR

HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Arts Council Announces Hispanic Heritage Events

Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces upcoming events that celebrate Hispanic heritage in southwest Arkansas. The first event will celebrate the works of art done by Hispanic and Latino artists from the surrounding communities and throughout Arkansas. The Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit will have a ‘membership only’ reception for the artists and their guests on Thursday, September 29, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Gallery Exhibit will then open to the public beginning September 30 at 10am and will run through October 31.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Grant writing course to be taught at UAHT starting October 4

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy