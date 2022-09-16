TheQuantumPlane talks about Mastering the art of Digital Marketing for Musicians to gain exposure as Independent artists in the music industry

Laura Poitras, the Oscar-winning director of Citizenfour, whose latest doc, The Beauty and the Bloodshed, won the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, will be this year’s guest of honor at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). IDFA will host a retrospective of Poitras’ work, screening all 7 documentaries she has directed, from her 2003 feature debut Flag Wars, a cinéma vérité film on the gentrification of a working-classAfrican American neighborhood at the hands of wealthy gay men, to The Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows the career of photographer and artist Nan Goldin and her campaign to...

