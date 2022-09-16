TheQuantumPlane talks about Mastering the art of Digital Marketing for Musicians to gain exposure as Independent artists in the music industry

Read full article on original website
Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency
Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
Shares in Marie Claire publisher Future plunge as chief announces departure
Future, one of Europe’s biggest and most successful digital media companies, has seen more than £300m wiped off its market value after the company said that chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne is to step down after almost a decade. Byng-Thorne, who has made more than £35m transforming a magazine...
Venice Winner Laura Poitras Guest of Honor at Amsterdam Documentary Fest IDFA
Laura Poitras, the Oscar-winning director of Citizenfour, whose latest doc, The Beauty and the Bloodshed, won the Golden Lion at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, will be this year’s guest of honor at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA). IDFA will host a retrospective of Poitras’ work, screening all 7 documentaries she has directed, from her 2003 feature debut Flag Wars, a cinéma vérité film on the gentrification of a working-classAfrican American neighborhood at the hands of wealthy gay men, to The Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows the career of photographer and artist Nan Goldin and her campaign to...
