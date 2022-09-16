ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record

Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
The Hillsdale Charter Grift Continues

My favorite thing in Tennessee politics this year has been watching the Hillsdale College grift plainly reveal itself as a giant con over and over as it still chugs along. I was looking through past posts of mine and delighting all over again. Way back in February, I talked about how Hillsdale College wants to run/not run charter schools in Tennessee by taking/not taking government money to do so. In July, when Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn insulted Tennessee teachers in front of Gov. Bill Lee, I wrote about how Arnn has a habit of making Lee look weak, and followed it up with a hearty laugh at Arnn trying to pretend like words have secret meanings only he knows.
TENNESSEE STATE
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims

Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Fisk University Set to Offer DEI Course By C-Suite Executive, Nzinga Shaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– These days, higher education is under a microscope. Rising costs and a continually shifting work climate have added further pressure on higher education to demonstrate and deliver a return on investment. Critics everywhere are questioning the traditional formula and the mounting student debt bubble casts...
NASHVILLE, TN
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit

The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
TENNESSEE STATE

