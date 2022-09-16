My favorite thing in Tennessee politics this year has been watching the Hillsdale College grift plainly reveal itself as a giant con over and over as it still chugs along. I was looking through past posts of mine and delighting all over again. Way back in February, I talked about how Hillsdale College wants to run/not run charter schools in Tennessee by taking/not taking government money to do so. In July, when Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn insulted Tennessee teachers in front of Gov. Bill Lee, I wrote about how Arnn has a habit of making Lee look weak, and followed it up with a hearty laugh at Arnn trying to pretend like words have secret meanings only he knows.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO