Read full article on original website
Related
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
cumberland.edu
Cumberland University Receives $1 Million For Nursing Students From Hatfield and McClain Families
Cumberland University announced today it received a generous gift of $1 million from the Hatfield and McClain families that will go to the McClain Sisters Scholarship for nursing students in the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. A check presentation was held in McClain Circle, the entrance...
radio7media.com
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
WSMV
TN Tech leaders accused of violating First Amendment amidst drag show investigation
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education responded to a statement made by the Tennessee Tech University President. The President’s statement was made after a video of a drag show on campus went viral in early September. The controversy began when Landon Starbuck posted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record
Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
williamsonherald.com
Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights
FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
Nashville Scene
The Hillsdale Charter Grift Continues
My favorite thing in Tennessee politics this year has been watching the Hillsdale College grift plainly reveal itself as a giant con over and over as it still chugs along. I was looking through past posts of mine and delighting all over again. Way back in February, I talked about how Hillsdale College wants to run/not run charter schools in Tennessee by taking/not taking government money to do so. In July, when Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn insulted Tennessee teachers in front of Gov. Bill Lee, I wrote about how Arnn has a habit of making Lee look weak, and followed it up with a hearty laugh at Arnn trying to pretend like words have secret meanings only he knows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free dental services offered by Meharry Medical College, Riverside Chapel
Meharry Medical College and Riverside Chapel are partnering up to offer free dental services to those in the community this Sunday.
newstalk941.com
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims
Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
Tennessee Tribune
Fisk University Set to Offer DEI Course By C-Suite Executive, Nzinga Shaw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune)– These days, higher education is under a microscope. Rising costs and a continually shifting work climate have added further pressure on higher education to demonstrate and deliver a return on investment. Critics everywhere are questioning the traditional formula and the mounting student debt bubble casts...
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Abe’s Garden Community Names New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer
NASHVILLE - Abe’s Garden Community has announced that its Board of Directors appointed Susannah Dwyer, BSc (Hons)/RPT/L, as Chief Executive Officer, and promoted Chris Coelho, MMHC, to Chief Operating Officer. Dwyer, who started the role on September 1st, brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in senior living,...
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Tullahoma Pastor Resigns after Allegations of an Inappropriate Relationship
Christian Watts the pastor of Life Change Church in Tullahoma has come under scrutiny after an article was published by the Tennessean. On Target News received a tip earlier in the week via Facebook concerning a situation with the pastor. Watts resigned from the Tullahoma church after allegations were made...
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit
The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Comments / 0