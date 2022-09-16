ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 102.3

Bell Tower Theater Holds Auditions to Fill 27 Roles in 2023

Have you ever thought about being an actor? If so, now may be the time to tap into your inner thespian to try it. The Bell Tower Theater holds its first open auditions for adults for the 2023 season. The theater is committed to producing comedy plays and seeks a variety of talents spanning an array of adult age ranges. In total, the Bell Tower Theater will cast 27 roles in four comedies in 2023.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation

We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Popular Comedian Coming to Dubuque in 2023

After Charlie Berens performed in front of a sold out crowd this past weekend, the Five Flags Center is making sure that the laughs continue. They've just announced another comedian, who will be making his Dubuque debut come 2023!. On Thursday, March 30, 2023, comedian Brian Regan will be performing...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help

It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
ASBURY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque

A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
MARION, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Danza
AM 1490 WDBQ

City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life

According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Saints End Pre-Season 2-0-2

A rough end, to what was a promising start to pre-season for your Dubuque Fighting Saints. They headed up to Cedar Rapids this past Friday and Saturday at Imon Ice Arena with a close match on Friday night that went in to overtime and a rough night on the ice on Saturday as your Saints fell 4-0.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Havingfun#Performance Info#Movie Info#U Of Dubuque#The University Of Dubuque#Spartans#The New York Times
biztimes.biz

Lancaster retailer boasts 94-year history of expansion, evolution

Address: 125 W. Maple St., Lancaster, Wis. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Online: facebook.com/WalkersClothingandShoes and cruisinkids.com. LANCASTER, Wis. — Steve Walker measures the size and scope of the store his grandfather co-founded 94 years ago by referencing the business’ estimated 20,000 pairs of shoes.
LANCASTER, WI
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat

According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy