Sioux City, IA

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Iowa Government
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY

A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY

A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT. REYES WAS...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City school district pays $12,500 to settle student injury lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, September 19

At the request of the County’s Fire Departments, the State Fire Marshal has declared a ban on open burning in Plymouth County as of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper, who made the request to the state, says the fire danger is increasing into the fall harvest season.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

