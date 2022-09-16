Read full article on original website
New mural being made on West 7th Street
The City of Sioux City has announced a new mural will be created on West 7th Street.
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
Water main project results in lane closures on Lewis Boulevard
A water main replacement project will result in lane closures starting on Monday.
Chinook brings in historic F-80 fighter jet to Sioux City air base for repainting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you happened to see a large helicopter hauling a fighter jet through the skies of Sioux City last week, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you!. A Chinook brought a historic F-80 fighter jet to the Air National Guard paint facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City in mid-September.
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
Intersection reopens after Floyd Boulevard train derailment
A train derailment impacted drivers by causing an intersection to close for railroad repairs on Friday.
Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
TWO HIGHWAY & STREET REPAIR PROJECTS BEGIN MONDAY
A WATER MAIN REPAIR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN MONDAY ON HIGHWAY 75 / SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD. THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS A NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON THE WEST SIDE OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD BETWEEN LEECH AVENUE AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE. IN ADDITION TO THE WATER MAIN,...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY
A ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 25-YEAR-OLD FELIPE LOPEZ-LOPEZ REYES WAS DRIVING WESTBOUND ON B-40 WHEN HIS VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD, ENTERED THE NORTH DITCH, VAULTED A CULVERT AND STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT. REYES WAS...
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
Sioux City school district pays $12,500 to settle student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by the...
UPDATE: Floyd Blvd intersection may reopen Friday night after 2 train cars derailed, railroad official says
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Railroad officials said they hope the intersection off of Floyd Boulevard will reopen Friday night. Union Pacific spokesperson Robin Tysver told KCAU 9 that the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. She added that the two cars are empty and they remain in an upright position. No one was injured […]
Vendor sues to identify mystery owners of shuttered nursing home so it can sue for fraud
A vendor serving an Iowa nursing home is accusing the owner of fraud in a case involving unpaid bills of more than $344,000. But first, the vendor has to figure out who the actual owner is. Touchstone and Indian Hills have debts totaling nearly $1 million of unpaid debts to...
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
Sheldon Police K9 Helps After Sibley Pair Run From Osceola County Deputy
Sibley, Iowa — Two Sibley area residents were apprehended last week with the help of the Sheldon Police Department’s K9, after they lead Osceola County authorities on a high-speed chase. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while on routine patrol in Sibley, an Osceola County deputy reports...
KLEM News for Monday, September 19
At the request of the County’s Fire Departments, the State Fire Marshal has declared a ban on open burning in Plymouth County as of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper, who made the request to the state, says the fire danger is increasing into the fall harvest season.
Sioux City woman pleads not guilty of robbery
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty of playing a role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman outside a convenience store. Shalee Parker, 25, entered her written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, prohibited transfer of ownership of a pistol or revolver and felon in possession of a firearm.
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
