WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns says he didn’t know who Logan Paul was before he arrived in WWE. Paul was featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, and he made his in-ring debut at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” He later signed with WWE and competed at SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz. After “The Tribal Chief” appeared on his Impaulsive podcast, the social media star started teasing a match with the champion. Reigns and Paul then faced off at a press conference on September 17, where it was announced that they will clash in a match at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO