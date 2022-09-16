Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO: crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
The co-founder, whose company has been targeted by the SEC, warns the U.S. cannot afford to lose the digital asset industry to offshore rivals over its uneven and arbitrary approach to regulating market participants.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears gain near-term control
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a three-month low in early U.S. trading Monday. A drop in prices below chart support at the previous September low has given the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and also suggests a new leg down in prices. Stay tuned!
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
kitco.com
'Fed sledgehammer' will cause a crash worse than 2008 but Bitcoin, Ethereum will hit new all-time highs by 2025
(Kitco News) - The 'Fed sledgehammer' of rising interest rates will cause a market crash worse than 2008, but Bitcoin and Ethereum will recover to all-time highs, said Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. "I think it's going to be worse than the 2008 correction, worse than the...
kitco.com
Bitcoin hits a low of $18,265 as traders prepare for a week of rate hikes
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the continued weakness, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly lost support at $19,000 and fell to an...
Government announces inquiry into childcare costs, while Chalmers promises 'conversation' about budget challenges
The Albanese government will set up an inquiry into the increasing cost of child care, which will start in January and run for a year. Childcare costs have risen by 41% over the last eight years. The inquiry will be done by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Next month’s budget will include $10.8 million to fund it. Government sources emphasised the probe would be very rigorous and operators would be put on the spot to explain high fees. Meanwhile treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday announced the budget outcome for the financial year just ended will be nearly $50 billion...
With This 1 Move, Avalanche Is Making It Possible for Everyone to Invest Like Billionaires
Avalanche is helping to democratize the world of high finance with a new approach to private equity.
Business Report: Big shipping companies moving into air freight
For the giants of ocean trade, big ships aren’t enough anymore; they need planes, too. Port congestion and a lack of workers to load and unload ships has slowed deliveries, leading container shipping companies to look elsewhere.
Butterfly Network Distributes 500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices to Healthcare Workers in Kenya to Transform Maternal and Fetal Health
BURLINGTON, Mass. & NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound and connected medicine, today announced the deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices to healthcare practitioners in Kenya, at a ceremony at Kenyatta University. This deployment is supported by a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier this year that will provide 1,000 healthcare workers (predominantly midwives) in Sub-Saharan Africa with the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe to advance maternal and fetal health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005351/en/ The deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices, the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe, to healthcare practitioners in Kenya to advance maternal and fetal health. (Photo: Business Wire)
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Wall Street set for lower open as focus turns to Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
