MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Nomura forecasts historic 100-basis-point Fed rate hike after hot inflation data

The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a historic, full percentage point interest rate hike when officials meet next week following the hotter-than-expected August inflation data, according to analysts at Nomura Holdings. "Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Tops 110.00 Ahead of September FOMC Meeting

The US dollar continued its strengthening crusade to kick off the trading week, maintaining its impressive upward trajectory. The greenback has maintained its year-long trend amid chaos in the global financial markets and a tightening Federal Reserve. How could this affect the broader economy with such a high greenback?. The...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Institutional investors flee stocks as inflation fears drive selling to its highest in 2022 while retail investors remain buyers overall

Stock sales by institutional investors has kicked up to highs for the year, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Monday. Against a backdrop of inflation concerns, institutional investors sold $51.2 billion worth of equities in the five weeks ended September 7. Hedge funds have also been net sellers this year, but...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS
AFP

Asian stocks lose ground as investors eye Fed decision next week

Asian markets dropped on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continue to show concern over persistently high global inflation and the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. - Fed expectations - Analysts expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates, in a bid to cool an overheating economy and combat inflation, which remains near decades-highs in major economies.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower After Inflation Report, Dow Dips 700 Points

U.S. stocks traded sharply lower this morning, following the release of inflation data for August. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 2.18% to 31,675.17 while the NASDAQ fell 3.30% to 11,861.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.54% to 4,006.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell...
STOCKS

