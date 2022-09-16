Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Into the Wild: Black Detroiters Reconnect to Nature
Rachel Felder, left, is a naturalist for the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department. Michiganders are fortunate to live in a state with many natural resources, from the five Great Lakes to state and local nature parks. In every season, there are opportunities to venture into the great outdoors on adventures away from city life and embrace our harmony with the natural world.
dbusiness.com
Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022
The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's eastside was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devils Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own houses...
fox2detroit.com
Hoverboard falls into Detroit River
A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
michiganchronicle.com
Get Out of Their Way: Neighborhood Leaders Speak Out on Housing Issues
Toyia Watts, 68, of Detroit, left, the president of her neighborhood Charlevoix Village Association, holds a picture of her mother, QT, who moved from Mississippi to Detroit with her husband to purchase the house Watts proudly stands in front of. Daisy Jackson, right, is the Field Street Block Club Vice President.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
michiganchronicle.com
A Detroiter’s Guide to Navigating Cannabis Law
Whether you are an avid marijuana user, involved in the agricultural growth and retail industry or simply interested in following policy reforms, Detroiters should be better informed on how to safely navigate the consumption and sales business of the growing cannabis industry. Cannabis law experts spoke to the Michigan Chronicle...
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
michiganchronicle.com
TEDxDetroit Announces First Wave of Confirmed Speakers for 2022 Event
TEDxDetroit, the premier gathering of leading entrepreneurs, creatives, engineers, educators and artists from Detroit and across Michigan, announces the first group of confirmed speakers who will take to the stage at Detroit’s historic Music Hall Center for the. Performing Arts on Wednesday, October 26. TEDxDetroit features the best and...
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
Detroit News
Sunday's Hair Wars pays tribute to Detroit's street racing history
The North American International Auto Show isn't the only chrome-powered celebration in the Motor City this weekend. The annual Hair Wars returns Sunday to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn with "Hair Stars & Hot Cars," taking creativity to another level. This year there will be a...
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list
DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention. Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
