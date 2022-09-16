Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Missing Columbia City girl found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Press Release): The Indiana State Police says Emery Osborne was found safe and has been reunited with her family. EARLIER: The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a 12 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
WOWO News
Silver Alert declared for missing Columbia City girl
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a 12 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
Court docs: Fort Wayne man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WANE-TV
Citizens Square parking to be limited during repairs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking at Citizens Square will be limited for a week in October during repairs to the parking lot, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday. Starting Oct. 3, residents can only access the parking lot through an entrance on Clinton Street and an exit on the east side onto Berry Street. Parking spaces in the lot’s front lane will be reserved for residents going to Citizens Square, the City said.
Potential threat at Crestview ECC resolved
CONVOY — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took into custody a man who was a potential threat to himself or others at Crestview Early Childhood Center in Van Wert County Monday morning. The man, who is not being identified as the incident is under investigation, was apparently...
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
WOWO News
Yoder woman pleads guilty in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kaycee Reed, 29, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court Monday to reckless homicide. The Journal Gazette reports that the plea, if accepted by the judge, would dismiss a charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The plea deal calls for Reed to serve a six-year sentence, with three years suspended and two years served in prison.
WANE-TV
Speedy trial turns into release on murder charges, but suspect is incarcerated for other reasons
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2015 homicide case would have gone free today, but for the fact he’s serving another sentence in a state prison. In June, Donte Curry, 41, was charged in the shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, in November 2015, a case that went cold until prosecutors located witnesses willing to testify.
WOWO News
Several pets perish in Sunday evening fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several animals died in a fire that occurred on the north side of Fort Wayne Sunday evening. It started just before 11:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and saw the occupants outside.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne woman rides bike to help fight children's cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Elizabeth Hoffman has 25 miles down and 125 to go. “I started riding my bike for this cause. Last year, I got my first road bike. It’s been a process learning the proper techniques," Hoffman said. Every September, she rides her bike for the...
WANE-TV
‘This is a chance to serve my country’: Fort Wayne investment rep helping build DC memorial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He remembers sitting in a room during college and listening to the radio. He heard the numbers read – one after the other, all the way up to 29. So Ronald R. Covington, whose father carried a Browning Automatic Rifle through Eastern Europe during World War II and whose uncle flew jets in the Congo, did not go to Vietnam.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Celebrate Fort Wayne’s rivers with two festivals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend is your chance to celebrate Fort Wayne’s Rivers during Clean Drains: Be River SmART Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest. Learn about both events in the interview above. Clean Drains: Be River Smart Fest and the Sweet Breeze Fest are Saturday,...
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
Three women who frequently run in Fort Wayne react to Eliza Fletcher's abduction and killing in Memphis, and describe situations where they have been approached while running. 'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing. Three women who frequently run in Fort Wayne react to...
