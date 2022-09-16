Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)
After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
NFL・
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL・
Bruce Arians' alleged role in Bucs-Saints fight under NFL investigation: report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup featured the ongoing saga of the battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. But while the fight was the main focus of the NFL’s investigation, Pro Football Talk reported Monday that Bruce Arians’ alleged involvement in the fracas is being looked at as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight
Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange. Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program
Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Everything Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama
The Crimson Tide coach went over what he saw from the sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium during his postgame press conference.
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Major changes at Superdome for Saints games
According to Saints chief operating officer Ben Hales, the biggest change involves where you’ll have your ticket scanned and where some amenities are located.
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Mike Evans on Bucs-Saints brawl: 'It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans'
There’s no love lost between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, as was evidenced by the second-half brawl that ended with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the game. Lattimore was exchanging words with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, then shoved...
ESPN Lafayette
Lafayette, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnlafayette.com/
Comments / 12