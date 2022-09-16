ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)

After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Football Players#College Football#American Football
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN Lafayette

ESPN Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnlafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy