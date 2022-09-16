ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Maui health agency recognizes vital employees on 30th anniversary of National Addiction Professionals Day

The 30th anniversary of National Addiction Professional Day is Sept. 20 and comes at a time when overdose rates are soaring across the country. Maui Behavioral Health Resources and its three agencies – Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services – recognize the vital role its own addiction professionals play in the health system and continuum of care.
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
HAWAII STATE
18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup seeks volunteers

Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in...
LAHAINA, HI
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”

More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
HAWAII STATE
Fourth emergency relief period declared to address food insecurity

Gov. David Ige signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency. The disaster emergency relief period continues through Nov. 18, 2022. “Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and...
HAWAII STATE
Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE

