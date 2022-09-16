Read full article on original website
Maui health agency recognizes vital employees on 30th anniversary of National Addiction Professionals Day
The 30th anniversary of National Addiction Professional Day is Sept. 20 and comes at a time when overdose rates are soaring across the country. Maui Behavioral Health Resources and its three agencies – Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services – recognize the vital role its own addiction professionals play in the health system and continuum of care.
Blue Planet Foundation begins Climate Camp for 10 high school students in Maui County
Over the weekend, Blue Planet Foundation hosted Maui County Climate Camp for its fourth cohort of the Climate Crew, an educational program designed to teach high school students the latest climate science and data-driven advocacy tools. Ten handpicked students from Maui, Moloka‘i and Lanaʻi gathered at Above the Wave in...
After Maui woman dies from asthma, ‘Lungs for Life’ event aims to boost awareness
When Maui resident Carmen Pasion Dagulo, 56, was buried earlier this year, her grieving family had no idea what had caused Dagulo’s unexpected death in the middle of the night. “After two months the funeral director told me it was an acute asthma attack,” said Dagulo’s sister, Lalaine Pasion....
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
OHA awards more than $750,000 in grants to support ʻāina, moʻomeheu and ʻohana initiatives, help care for iwi kūpuna and aid Hawaiian homesteads
HONOLULU (September 16, 2022)– Ten community nonprofits will be receiving a total of $754,840 in grant awards from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help support their efforts in strengthening the Native Hawaiian community. Leading the way are a pair of $100,000 ʻĀina Community Grant awards going to Ke...
Governor Ige declares 4th emergency proclamation over food insecurity to continue SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, emergency allotments. The disaster emergency relief, in line with COVID emergency relief, will be extended through November 18, 2022.
Special webinar on seabirds, and a bill to address light pollution on Maui
A special webinar takes place on Monday as part of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series. Topics include seabirds in Maui County, and an upcoming outdoor lighting bill to better protect them. Bill 21 is a new piece of legislation that aims to prevent...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 18, 2022. May they rest in peace. Richard “Noosh” Nishihara, born Feb. 15, 1944,. died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 78 in the loving presence of family and friends on Maui. Noosh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nakamura,...
18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup seeks volunteers
Volunteers are being sought for the 18th Annual Lahaina Town Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is supported by Mālama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in...
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
Study: Hawaii is the worst state for teachers
There are some states where they are more fairly compensated than others. Can you guess where Hawaii ranks on the list?
Hawaiian Telcom employees volunteer for “Day in the Community”
More than 500 Hawaiian Telcom employees signed up to volunteer for various community service projects statewide as part of the company’s annual “Day in the Community,” held on Friday. Here on Maui, volunteers assisted with a cleanup of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Beach in Kīhei with Mālama Maui Nui.
Fourth emergency relief period declared to address food insecurity
Gov. David Ige signed a fourth emergency proclamation to allow the continuation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits in line with the federal COVID emergency. The disaster emergency relief period continues through Nov. 18, 2022. “Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and...
LIST: Food combinations only found in Hawaii
Some say the best food in the world can be found in Hawaii. The islands bring in tropical flavors inspired by the diverse communities that make up the Hawaiian Islands.
State blames shrinking enrollment at public schools on declining birth rate, outmigration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public schools lost nearly 3,000 students this school year compared to the year before, according to new enrollment figures released Friday. It’s the fourth school year with declining enrollment. DOE officials blamed the trend on Hawaii’s declining birth rate and ongoing outmigration to other states....
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
Maui Waena, Kīhei Charter among largest middle and charter schools respectively
Maui Waena Intermediate School in Kahului has among the largest middle school enrollment in the state with 1,044 students. Kīhei Charter School has the third largest charter school enrollment in Hawaiʻi with 693 students, according to the latest data compiled by the state Department of Education. Enrollment at...
Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
