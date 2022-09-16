ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to...
