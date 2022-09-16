Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Camanachd Beò/Live Shinty - Camanachd Cup Highlights: Kingussie v Lovat
Highlights of the Camanachd Cup Final from The Dell. Kingussie, playing on their own pitch, take on Lovat. Presented by Eileen MacDonald.
Rugby’s Groundhog Day: in 30 years not as much has changed as we think
The printed messages could hardly be clearer. “Help make the game more exciting for players and spectators alike,” booms the editorial. “Simplify the rules to reduce number of stoppages” and “Improve consistency of refereeing standards” are two of many specific proposals from leading players. “Clamp down on crooked feeds by scrum-halves,” urges someone else.
The 10 best AFL grand finals of the last 50 years – sorted
Ahead of this year’s final on Saturday, Jonathan Horn looks back over 50 years of VFL and AFL to pick the most memorable, heartbreaking and exciting games
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Ethan Nwaneri: Who is the Arsenal schoolboy who made Premier League history?
With victory all but secured, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave the nod to the substitutes' bench. Changes were afoot, history would be made.
BBC
Footballer Murray 'blown away' by support after coming out as gay
Footballer Zander Murray says he has been "blown away" by the reaction to him becoming Scotland's first senior male player to announce he is gay. The Gala Fairydean Rovers striker went public about his sexuality last week. Since then, the 30-year-old says he has been inundated with messages of support.
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
It’s official: You are old
They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
ESPN
Leicester's Brendan Rodgers feeling mounting pressure after 6-2 loss to Tottenham
Under-pressure Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said he would respect any decision made about his future by the club's owners after his side's season hit a new low with a 6-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester had opened the scoring through Youri Tielemans penalty...
Jordan Pefok is doing his best to make Gregg Berhalter re-think his plans
Jordan Pefok is clearly determined to make Gregg Berhalter’s job as hard as possible. Just days after USMNT head coach Berhalter omitted Pefok from his latest roster, the Union Berlin forward continued his fantastic start to life in the Bundesliga with a goal against Wolfsburg. The 26-year-old opened the scoring on Sunday with a glancing header, his third Bundesliga goal of the season and his fourth in all competitions. Union Berlin would go on to win the match 2-0, in the process reclaiming first place in the Bundesliga. It was enough to give the team’s social media admin some justifiable fuel for a...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
Report: Chelsea To Appoint Christoph Freund As Sporting Director
Chelsea are reportedly set to fill their sporting director position with RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund.
Comments / 0