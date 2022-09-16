Read full article on original website
thestand.org
‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here
► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
Home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after bridge reopening, experts say
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge reopened Saturday night to much excitement from thousands of residents who have been largely cut off from other parts of the Seattle metro for more than two years. And while many businesses took a loss during the bridge closure, the real estate market...
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
downtownbellevue.com
Overlake Urgent Care Submits Plans to City of Bellevue for New Location
Overlake Urgent Care will be moving into the vacant space at 10223 Northeast 10th Street in Downtown Bellevue. A Land Use Application has been submitted to the City of Bellevue. The proposed Overlake Urgent Care project proposes improvements which includes a primary care clinical space and outpatient urgent care clinical...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
ncwlife.com
After 909 days and $175M, West Seattle Bridge is up and running
(The Center Square) – It took 909 days of construction, but the West Seattle Bridge is now open for commuters going to and from the Seattle mainland. After passing a final safety test on Sept. 15, the bridge was good to go for an opening date of Sunday, Sept. 18.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
seattlemet.com
How Are the Suburbs Faring in the Housing Market Cooldown?
Is the real estate market headed for a crash? According to the latest numbers from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, not yet. As mortgage rates have inched upward, topping 6 percent for the first time since 2008, would-be buyers are holding off, waiting to see if housing prices continue to decline. In Seattle proper, some neighborhoods saw dips in August median sale price growth. Others still made modest gains. So what about the suburbs, where skyrocketing prices and bonkers year-over-year price growth have been the name of the real estate market game for the last couple of years? As you can see, it's a mixed bag.
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
WATCH: TSA Security Line Stretches Into Parking Garage At Sea-Tac Airport
Passengers are furious about waiting hours in line just to get checked by TSA.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
