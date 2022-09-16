Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teacher Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract and Request for Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County axing $6.4 million property tax system overhaul after 7 years of delays; ERP project also incomplete but ‘workable’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After years of delays and millions of dollars in overruns, Cuyahoga County settled for a version of one major IT project as ‘workable,’ on Monday, while it announced plans to abandon another. The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project to streamline county payroll and connect...
Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County Executive: endorsement editorial
The good news for Cuyahoga County residents is that, whichever one of the two county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot wins, it will be a major step up. The disappointing Armond Budish, who has held the office for two four-year terms, has proven to be the antithesis of the kind of leadership the county needs. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne both offer forward-looking and thoughtful plans to rescue the office from the obfuscation and bureaucratic smokescreens that exist now under Budish.
Cuyahoga County leaders are defying their ‘bosses’ by forging ahead with toxic jail site and Global Center boondoggle: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s what I don’t understand: Why would someone you hired argue with you about how to spend your money? I mean – you know what you want and what you don’t. You’re the boss, they’re the servant. If we were talking about a wedding, there would be hysteria.
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
Lake County officials asked for voting machine manuals shortly before, after failed elections data breach
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Two Lake County officials sought sensitive information about voting and tabulations machines shortly before and after an attempted data breach that happened inside the county commissioner’s office on the day of a special election, according to interviews and emails. The county board of elections rebuffed...
Summit County court worker sues judge, deputies for attacking him while entering courthouse from employee entrance
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County judge argued with and shoved a court-appointed psychologist inside the downtown Akron courthouse, leading sheriff’s deputies to tackle and use a stun gun on the man for walking through an employee entrance at the courthouse, according to a lawsuit. Curtis Williams II,...
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name
New report aligns with previous recommendations, student demands, city council resolution, national momentum
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
cleveland19.com
Chardon parents upset over board member’s ‘inappropriate’ monitoring of student dress code
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, are you OK with a man standing outside of school, checking out your child for dress code violations?. Some Chardon Schools parents are definitely not OK with this. They say school board member Todd Albright was doing just that, and his actions are inappropriate. Albright...
Tribune Chronicle victim of 21 fraudulent checks
A manager reported that someone was using their bank account information on fraudulent checks.
cleveland19.com
1 year since murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson: Where does the investigation stand?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a year since someone killed the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandson. It’s still unclear who pulled the trigger, though, as Frank Q Jackson’s murder case remains open and unsolved. 19 Investigates featured his case in one of our recent Dark Side...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest big city in U.S.
Cleveland is no longer the poorest large U.S. city, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
I-Team: Why did the mail take 27 days to go 10 miles?
The FOX 8 I-Team found a piece of mail took 27 days to go less than 10 miles. It finally came to light when a family missed a chance to see one of Cleveland’s biggest events. The I-Team keeps uncovering more problems with your mail. In fact, yet another United States Postal Service employee just got indicted.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Parents, students outraged after Chardon school board member monitors dress code off-campus
CHARDON, Ohio — Is it a question of morality, or breaking the rules? That's what students are grappling with in Chardon after a school board member took it upon himself to monitor the dress code. It started with a complaint from Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd...
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
