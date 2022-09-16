ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County axing $6.4 million property tax system overhaul after 7 years of delays; ERP project also incomplete but ‘workable’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After years of delays and millions of dollars in overruns, Cuyahoga County settled for a version of one major IT project as ‘workable,’ on Monday, while it announced plans to abandon another. The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project to streamline county payroll and connect...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County Executive: endorsement editorial

The good news for Cuyahoga County residents is that, whichever one of the two county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot wins, it will be a major step up. The disappointing Armond Budish, who has held the office for two four-year terms, has proven to be the antithesis of the kind of leadership the county needs. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne both offer forward-looking and thoughtful plans to rescue the office from the obfuscation and bureaucratic smokescreens that exist now under Budish.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

