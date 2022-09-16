The good news for Cuyahoga County residents is that, whichever one of the two county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot wins, it will be a major step up. The disappointing Armond Budish, who has held the office for two four-year terms, has proven to be the antithesis of the kind of leadership the county needs. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne both offer forward-looking and thoughtful plans to rescue the office from the obfuscation and bureaucratic smokescreens that exist now under Budish.

