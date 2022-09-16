ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's loss at No. 7 USC

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell 45-17 at No. 7 USC on Saturday. The Bulldogs were trailing 21-10 in the third quarter when starting quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with an injury. The Bulldogs trailed 28-17 with 9:04 remaining when USC scored 17 unanswered points to win in blowout fashion. After the game, head coach Jeff Tedford met with the media to discuss the loss.
FRESNO, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Alabama costs itself chance to beat UCLA with inexplicable fake FG

South Alabama snatched defeat from the jaws of victory Saturday against UCLA. The Jaguars led the Bruins deep into the 4th quarter. Up from 31-29 with 3:15 left, South Alabama faced 4th-and-2 at the UCLA 22-yard line. The Jaguars sent the field-goal unit out, but instead of kicking ran a disastrous fake that turned the ball over on downs.
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

Fresno State QB Jake Haener expected to return from high ankle sprain

Jake Haener was seen mouthing the words that made Fresno State fans cringe: “I heard it pop.”. That pop? From his right ankle that came near the “SC” logo at midfield and forced the man lauded for his grit, moxie and astronomical numbers to leave on a cart - then return with a brace over that ankle.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Gameday “BOOM!"

On Saturday after UCLA's win over South Alabama, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in July. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC ranks no. 25 in the U.S. News best college ranking

USC earned a No. 25 ranking in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 college rankings, up two spots from last year’s ranking. Each fall, U.S. News & World Report publishes its annual ranking of the best colleges in the United States, which evaluates schools on measures including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation and student-faculty ratio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
csudh.edu

CSUDH Continues to Climb in National Rankings

The newest university ranking lists from U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly reflect CSUDH’s strong commitment to equity and access, and its success in helping students secure a better future. CSUDH jumped up the ranks in several categories for 2022-23, scoring especially well for the excellent economic and social value the university provides.
CARSON, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills

Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

