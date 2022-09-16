ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Killeen, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Paige, TX
Killeen, TX
Lifestyle
fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
KWTX

North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
GATESVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Paige
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army

The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to the Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Service Dog#Snake#Central Texas#National Pet Holidays#National Guide Service
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX

Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Halloween
News Channel 25

First community service hero accolade awarded to Killeen officer

The homeless population in Killeen and across the state of Texas is large. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that as of January 2020, Texas had approximately 27,000 experiencing homelessness on any given day. Because of the far-reaching number of homeless in our communities, Killeen officer Kyle...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy