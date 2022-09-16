Read full article on original website
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
East Austin park receives award, holds festival of recognition, remembrance
The celebration was to commemorate the history of the park and to kick off the construction phase for the new pool and historic bathhouse rehabilitation.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco
WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
KWTX
‘Seeing the smiles is my favorite thing’: The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season in their new location
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. Now in a new, larger location, their annual fall fest starts Saturday, Sept. 17. Months of work went into preparing for Saturday’s grand reopening at the Robinson Family Farm in...
KWTX
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to the Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX
Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights
The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
News Channel 25
First community service hero accolade awarded to Killeen officer
The homeless population in Killeen and across the state of Texas is large. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that as of January 2020, Texas had approximately 27,000 experiencing homelessness on any given day. Because of the far-reaching number of homeless in our communities, Killeen officer Kyle...
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
