cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
nrcolumbus.com
Details on proposed ‘sip and stroll’ policy for downtown Whiteville
You may soon be able to openly walk the streets of downtown Whiteville and enjoy a beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage of your choice — within certain restrictions. At a meeting later this month, Whiteville City Council will host a public hearing on a proposed downtown social district: a designated area that allows consumers to carry and consume beer, wine or spirits sold by participating businesses.
columbuscountynews.com
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
Back the Blue ride raises $14K for Richmond, Scotland shop-with-a-cop programs
ROCKINGHAM — Despite having nearly half the number of motorcycles as the first year, the third annual Back the Blue ride brought in double the bounty. The two-county event, which raises money to support shop-with-a-cop programs in Richmond and Scotland counties, on Saturday, Sept. 17 raised $14,000, according to organizer Chris Jackson.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
getnews.info
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community
Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
WECT
Some community members concerned about over-development in Brunswick County
Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash. A volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was one of two men killed in a plane crash in Horry County last week. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The remains of a man from the Carolinas...
WECT
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans
The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
columbuscountynews.com
$475,000 4% from $495k 3bd 2.5ba 2,678 sq ft., Whiteville NC
Beautiful Historical well kept Home in downtown Whiteville near Columbus County Hospital and Court house area, Jefferson St. This home offers 2 full stories of southern charm sitting on 3 acres on a corner lot in a perfect location! This property could be used as residential or could be changed to commercial use. The hard wood floors are so pretty and all the wonderful moldings, high ceilings, stair case, doors, light fixtures and fireplaces brings my mind back to a more laid back period in time! Life is good! The front porch is great to rock the morning or evening away to just unwind. Or use the screened in back covered porch for more privacy. Call today to check out this very unique southern style home! One of a kind!! They don’t make them like this anymore! ”The Baldwin House” Metal Storage container will not convey but can purchased.
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
WECT
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a white SUV was killed after he rear-ended a gasoline tanker in the morning of September 19 at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Highway and Highway 87. Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene and...
publicradioeast.org
Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office
Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in North Carolina.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
