Columbus County, NC

cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Details on proposed ‘sip and stroll’ policy for downtown Whiteville

You may soon be able to openly walk the streets of downtown Whiteville and enjoy a beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage of your choice — within certain restrictions. At a meeting later this month, Whiteville City Council will host a public hearing on a proposed downtown social district: a designated area that allows consumers to carry and consume beer, wine or spirits sold by participating businesses.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC

2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
CHADBOURN, NC
getnews.info

Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community

Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
LINCOLN, NE
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville police have new tool for 360-degree crime scans

The City of Whiteville now has a device that can replicate a crime scene “down to the millimeter,” according to Police Chief Douglas Ipock. He said the newly acquired laser scanner isn’t just accurate; it’s also fast. The chief said processing a crime scene can take...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

$475,000 4% from $495k 3bd 2.5ba 2,678 sq ft., Whiteville NC

Beautiful Historical well kept Home in downtown Whiteville near Columbus County Hospital and Court house area, Jefferson St. This home offers 2 full stories of southern charm sitting on 3 acres on a corner lot in a perfect location! This property could be used as residential or could be changed to commercial use. The hard wood floors are so pretty and all the wonderful moldings, high ceilings, stair case, doors, light fixtures and fireplaces brings my mind back to a more laid back period in time! Life is good! The front porch is great to rock the morning or evening away to just unwind. Or use the screened in back covered porch for more privacy. Call today to check out this very unique southern style home! One of a kind!! They don’t make them like this anymore! ”The Baldwin House” Metal Storage container will not convey but can purchased.
WHITEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office

Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WECT

New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families

New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC

