Beautiful Historical well kept Home in downtown Whiteville near Columbus County Hospital and Court house area, Jefferson St. This home offers 2 full stories of southern charm sitting on 3 acres on a corner lot in a perfect location! This property could be used as residential or could be changed to commercial use. The hard wood floors are so pretty and all the wonderful moldings, high ceilings, stair case, doors, light fixtures and fireplaces brings my mind back to a more laid back period in time! Life is good! The front porch is great to rock the morning or evening away to just unwind. Or use the screened in back covered porch for more privacy. Call today to check out this very unique southern style home! One of a kind!! They don’t make them like this anymore! ”The Baldwin House” Metal Storage container will not convey but can purchased.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO