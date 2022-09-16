ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralston, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Ralston, NE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Madison, NE
Ralston, NE
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

No. 6 Sooners dominate their old rival Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Saturday's Oklahoma-Nebraska game was scheduled 10 years ago, the intention was to celebrate what once was among college football's greatest rivalries. It turned out to be further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year in and year out.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri City Storm#Upmc#The Omaha Lancers#The Madison Capitols
Kearney Hub

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy