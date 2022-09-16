Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Throughout the entire week, members of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class took to social media posting "All N" graphics that essentially reaffirmed their commitment to NU. On Sunday, a different type of update went out via social media. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt announced his decision to decommit from Nebraska, making...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Unacceptable nature of Nebraska's defense made Chinander's dismissal inevitable
Another week, another coaching staff shake-up for Nebraska. This week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday, and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over in Chins’ stead. Chinander’s removal felt inevitable, and to me, it felt even more likely after Joseph spoke...
Kearney Hub
How the many roles of Bill Busch’s career will prepare him to be NU's defensive coordinator
Bill Busch has worn many different hats on Nebraska coaching staffs. The Pender native was a Husker graduate assistant from 1990-93 and then returned to Lincoln as a safeties coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. He rejoined the staff prior to last season as a defensive analyst and was elevated to special teams coordinator for this fall.
Kearney Hub
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: No guarantee Blackshirts get back even after Chinander firing
LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph is serious about trying to become Nebraska’s permanent head coach, and he clearly sees a way where NU’s defense – as bad as it’s ever been – doesn’t wither on the vine. That’s one key takeaway from Joseph’s decision...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
Kearney Hub
Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
Kearney Hub
No. 6 Sooners dominate their old rival Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Saturday's Oklahoma-Nebraska game was scheduled 10 years ago, the intention was to celebrate what once was among college football's greatest rivalries. It turned out to be further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year in and year out.
Kearney Hub
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
