ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday

School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time

Celebration at Eisenhower Academy after they were named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announcing that Eisenhower Academy has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Eisenhower is one of only 297 schools in the country receiving this honor. Eisenhower Academy was also named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Education
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Education
northernstar.info

NIU Police: Student struck by vehicle near New Hall

DeKALB — An NIU student was struck by a vehicle in front of the New Residence Hall at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday. The incident is still an ongoing investigation, according to Deputy Chief Jason John and the NIU Police Department. The student was taken away by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
DEKALB, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation

(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities

The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Joliet West High School#Community Service#Board Of Education#Highschool#Dear Parents Students#Jths#Fall Service Academy Day#Halloween Party
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
starvedrock.media

Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting

Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
STREATOR, IL
WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon. At about 3:28 p.m., a 40-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
NORMAL, IL
WGN News

Naperville home struck by lightning

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
EAST CHICAGO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy