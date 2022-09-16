Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Related
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
wjol.com
Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
wjol.com
Joliet School Named One of the Best In The Nation For the Second Time
Celebration at Eisenhower Academy after they were named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announcing that Eisenhower Academy has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Eisenhower is one of only 297 schools in the country receiving this honor. Eisenhower Academy was also named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.
wfyi.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernstar.info
NIU Police: Student struck by vehicle near New Hall
DeKALB — An NIU student was struck by a vehicle in front of the New Residence Hall at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday. The incident is still an ongoing investigation, according to Deputy Chief Jason John and the NIU Police Department. The student was taken away by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
wlip.com
Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation
(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
kanecountyconnects.com
Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities
The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gun charge filed against suspect in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve death
The verbal altercation turned violent and ended with injuries to all three, police said.
Kenwood principal discusses student's murder, school response
Kenwood Academy is treating students' trauma, reassessing its security plans and has no plans to change its open-campus policy in the aftermath of a student's murder on Friday, Sept. 9, Principal Karen Calloway said at a Sept. 15 local school council meeting. Calloway also provided more information about the victim,...
$15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears city council committee
The 37-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries and left behind six children, the youngest of whom was only 6 at the time.
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon. At about 3:28 p.m., a 40-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The...
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Central Illinois Proud
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
Sonic Drive-In Franchisee Plans Dyer Site Following Crown Point Opening
The owner plans to open his second location in early 2023
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Comments / 0