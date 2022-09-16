Read full article on original website
Related
Coming up: Great Falls Gun & Antique Show
If you’ve got your sights set on a new piece, the Great Falls Gun & Antique Show is returning this month to Montana ExpoPark.
Great Falls Animal Shelter offering specials on cats
Those interested in adopting a cat can stop by the shelter during their kennel viewing hours of 1:00-4:00 pm on Friday or 12:00-2:00 on Saturday.
Fairfield Sun Times
MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
montanarightnow.com
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Great Falls man found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Benjamin bowers is being canceled. Benjamin has been located safe.
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Calumet initiating start-up activities soon following planned shutdown
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon. Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls. “Calumet’s top priority is the safety of...
GFPD issues missing person alert for Benjamin Bowers
The Great Falls Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 65 year-old Benjamin Bowers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanasports.com
Valier takes care of Great Falls Central 61-7 under the lights
GREAT FALLS — Neither Great Falls Central Catholic or Valier had ever played under the lights for a 6-Man football game, but on Saturday, both teams had the pleasure to take in the atmosphere of Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. Valier would go on to win the game 61-7.
theelectricgf.com
City to consider SRO agreement with school district
During their Sept. 20 meeting, City Commissioners will consider the 2022-2022 school resource office agreement. In the agreement, the city provides four police officers to Great Falls Public Schools and the district pays the city $359,307.50 for the year. Under the agreement, the district covers 75 percent of the wages...
Comments / 0