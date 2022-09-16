ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

MT veteran returns home from Honor Flight

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - J Gilbert Myllymaki returned home from his Honor Flight experience on September 18, 2022 at 12:40 P.M. and was greeted by friends, family, veterans, and the boy scouts. "I was just surprised that I was chosen. Yeah, it's an honor," said Myllymaki. He was just one...
montanarightnow.com

Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
NBCMontana

Great Falls man found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Benjamin bowers is being canceled. Benjamin has been located safe.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million

We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
Fairfield Sun Times

Calumet initiating start-up activities soon following planned shutdown

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon. Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls. “Calumet’s top priority is the safety of...
montanasports.com

Valier takes care of Great Falls Central 61-7 under the lights

GREAT FALLS — Neither Great Falls Central Catholic or Valier had ever played under the lights for a 6-Man football game, but on Saturday, both teams had the pleasure to take in the atmosphere of Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. Valier would go on to win the game 61-7.
theelectricgf.com

City to consider SRO agreement with school district

During their Sept. 20 meeting, City Commissioners will consider the 2022-2022 school resource office agreement. In the agreement, the city provides four police officers to Great Falls Public Schools and the district pays the city $359,307.50 for the year. Under the agreement, the district covers 75 percent of the wages...
