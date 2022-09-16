Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
Teenagers Seized With An AR-15 At Texas High School
On Friday, two teenagers were arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in prohibited places. After authorities seized them on their way to a high school football game in Everman, Texas, with 3,000 people in attendance. 3,000 people. The crowded Everman High School Homecoming game was nearly the...
nypressnews.com
Video: Military jet crashes into Texas neighborhood – CNN Video
A routine training military jet was supposed to land at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Instead, a bird flew into the aircraft and caused a crash in a Lake Worth neighborhood that hospitalized the pilot instructor and the student. Source: CNN.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
dmagazine.com
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
stakingtheplains.com
Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson never actually graduated from Texas, but he did attend. Owen and Luke Wilson are both from Dallas and Owen Wilson was in Wes Anderson’s first movie, Bottle Rocket, which was is one of my favorite movies because it is quirky. It is completely unique in so many ways. The dialogue is as awkward as the characters and although they are adults, they are essentially children living out child-like fantasies of being thieves. In the movie, Dignan, played by Owen, wants to be a thief with incredibly elaborate plans that are 100% unnecessary. Of course I think I also identified with Dignan to an extent that he’s a young guy, trying to figure out what he wants in the world, elaborate plans and big dreams that really never come to fruition, but certainly not a failure. Dignan is right where he wants to be at the end of the movie, planning his next adventure.
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
fox40jackson.com
3 arrested, gun recovered after threat reported at Texas high school football game
One adult, one teenager and one juvenile were taken into custody in Texas Friday after authorities thwarted what they believe may have been a mass shooting at a high school homecoming football game. Everman police say an off-duty Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a “credible and potentially imminent threat”...
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
dallasexpress.com
City of Grapevine Celebrates GrapeFest 36th Anniversary
The City of Grapevine held its 36th annual GrapeFest from September 16 to September 18. It’s a special event that celebrates wine, but not just any wine — Texas wine!. GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines offering a variety of experiences for wine consumers and people looking to get out of the house. Those in attendance enjoyed an atmosphere that is not exclusively for adults but also family-friendly. The fest offers plenty of kid-friendly events including the Carnival & Midway and the Kidz Zone.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
