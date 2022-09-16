ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight

Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
Teenagers Seized With An AR-15 At Texas High School

On Friday, two teenagers were arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in prohibited places. After authorities seized them on their way to a high school football game in Everman, Texas, with 3,000 people in attendance. 3,000 people. The crowded Everman High School Homecoming game was nearly the...
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot

Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson never actually graduated from Texas, but he did attend. Owen and Luke Wilson are both from Dallas and Owen Wilson was in Wes Anderson’s first movie, Bottle Rocket, which was is one of my favorite movies because it is quirky. It is completely unique in so many ways. The dialogue is as awkward as the characters and although they are adults, they are essentially children living out child-like fantasies of being thieves. In the movie, Dignan, played by Owen, wants to be a thief with incredibly elaborate plans that are 100% unnecessary. Of course I think I also identified with Dignan to an extent that he’s a young guy, trying to figure out what he wants in the world, elaborate plans and big dreams that really never come to fruition, but certainly not a failure. Dignan is right where he wants to be at the end of the movie, planning his next adventure.
3 arrested, gun recovered after threat reported at Texas high school football game

One adult, one teenager and one juvenile were taken into custody in Texas Friday after authorities thwarted what they believe may have been a mass shooting at a high school homecoming football game. Everman police say an off-duty Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a “credible and potentially imminent threat”...
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
City of Grapevine Celebrates GrapeFest 36th Anniversary

The City of Grapevine held its 36th annual GrapeFest from September 16 to September 18. It’s a special event that celebrates wine, but not just any wine — Texas wine!. GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines offering a variety of experiences for wine consumers and people looking to get out of the house. Those in attendance enjoyed an atmosphere that is not exclusively for adults but also family-friendly. The fest offers plenty of kid-friendly events including the Carnival & Midway and the Kidz Zone.
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
