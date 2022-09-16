Owen Wilson never actually graduated from Texas, but he did attend. Owen and Luke Wilson are both from Dallas and Owen Wilson was in Wes Anderson’s first movie, Bottle Rocket, which was is one of my favorite movies because it is quirky. It is completely unique in so many ways. The dialogue is as awkward as the characters and although they are adults, they are essentially children living out child-like fantasies of being thieves. In the movie, Dignan, played by Owen, wants to be a thief with incredibly elaborate plans that are 100% unnecessary. Of course I think I also identified with Dignan to an extent that he’s a young guy, trying to figure out what he wants in the world, elaborate plans and big dreams that really never come to fruition, but certainly not a failure. Dignan is right where he wants to be at the end of the movie, planning his next adventure.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO