PHILADELPHIA — (SEPTEMBER 19, 2022) — Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy is a type of treatment for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, which blocks proteins on tumor or immune cells that prevent the immune system from killing cancer cells. While this treatment has shown some clinical success in patients with advanced stages of melanoma, its efficacy depends on reliable predictors of a patient’s response to the therapy. Currently, the only FDA approved biomarker for ICI melanoma treatment is the tumor mutation burden assay, but the mechanisms linking it to ICI remain unclear. However, new research now provides evidence of novel, reliable biomarkers that predict therapy response using advanced computer technology.

