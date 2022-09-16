Read full article on original website
Melanoma treatment: Potential target bypasses therapeutic resistance to immune checkpoint blockers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Over the last decade, immune checkpoint blockers, or ICBs, have revolutionized treatment for various advanced cancers, including melanoma, the most aggressive skin cancer that was considered largely incurable not long ago. However, three-fourths of advanced-melanoma patients are resistant to ICBs. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Over the last...
Stowers scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
KANSAS CITY, MO—September 20, 2022—How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for “the call,” or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
Wistar scientists identify key biomarkers that reliably predict response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for melanoma
PHILADELPHIA — (SEPTEMBER 19, 2022) — Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy is a type of treatment for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, which blocks proteins on tumor or immune cells that prevent the immune system from killing cancer cells. While this treatment has shown some clinical success in patients with advanced stages of melanoma, its efficacy depends on reliable predictors of a patient’s response to the therapy. Currently, the only FDA approved biomarker for ICI melanoma treatment is the tumor mutation burden assay, but the mechanisms linking it to ICI remain unclear. However, new research now provides evidence of novel, reliable biomarkers that predict therapy response using advanced computer technology.
Endovascular catheter developed at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction
(Philadelphia, PA) – A device known as the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions.
New radiation therapy delays brain cancer regrowth, protects healthy tissue
UC San Diego Health is the first hospital system in San Diego to offer a new, highly targeted and precisely placed radiation therapy that delays tumor regrowth while protecting healthy tissue in patients with brain cancer. UC San Diego Health is the first hospital system in San Diego to offer...
Molecular delivery system developed at URI shows promise against bladder cancer
KINGSTON, R.I. – Sept. 19, 2022 – A research team from the University of Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospital in Providence has demonstrated a potential new weapon in the fight against bladder cancer. KINGSTON, R.I. – Sept. 19, 2022 – A research team from the University of...
