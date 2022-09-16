Read full article on original website
Powin Acquires EKS to Deliver Fully Integrated Grid-Scale Energy Storage Systems
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced the acquisition of EKS Energy (EKS), a leading provider of advanced power electronics and energy management solutions for energy storage and renewables. This transaction ensures new and existing Powin customers will receive enhanced product and technology offerings, enabling Powin to deliver a fully integrated grid-scale energy storage experience with supply chain security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005483/en/ EKS Power Conversion System (PCS) and Power Plant Controller (PPC) support Powin’s Centipede modular stack system to deliver an energy storage platform that can interface with multiple generation assets, support microgrids and comply with the most challenging grid codes. The EKS technology can optimize the energy production from solar and wind and store the energy in Powin’s battery systems. (Photo: Business Wire)
SSAB Partners with McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel
DODGE CENTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, is excited to announce a partnership with SSAB in fossil-free steel applications for severe-duty commercial vehicles. SSAB initiated this partnership with Oshkosh Corporation because of its reputation as a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, including McNeilus’ market-leading refuse collection vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005766/en/ The first use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in the U.S. will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus® refuse collection vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
EU health regulator says COVID pandemic ongoing
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An official at the European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over and that a planned vaccination campaign in the region during the cold season was key to fighting it.
Wall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell 1% on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
