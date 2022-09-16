PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced the acquisition of EKS Energy (EKS), a leading provider of advanced power electronics and energy management solutions for energy storage and renewables. This transaction ensures new and existing Powin customers will receive enhanced product and technology offerings, enabling Powin to deliver a fully integrated grid-scale energy storage experience with supply chain security. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005483/en/ EKS Power Conversion System (PCS) and Power Plant Controller (PPC) support Powin’s Centipede modular stack system to deliver an energy storage platform that can interface with multiple generation assets, support microgrids and comply with the most challenging grid codes. The EKS technology can optimize the energy production from solar and wind and store the energy in Powin’s battery systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

