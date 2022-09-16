Buffalo Bill’s House adds new interactive ‘Silence of the Lambs’ replica well: ‘Recreate the terrifying scene’

Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
6 magnificent Victorian homes
The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
A new Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary recently opened for business in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the new location. The popular cannabis dispensary chain Zen Leaf has just opened another new location in Pennsylvania this month.
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
pghcitypaper.com
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt
Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
