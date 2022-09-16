Read full article on original website
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
Planes, trains and automobiles: Biden administration is a hub of transportation woes
Presidents begin their terms with grand visions of how they’ll uplift Americans with futuristic policy prescriptions, but often get mired in the more mundane task of making sure the old boring stuff still works. For President Biden, there may be no better example of this reality than the historic...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Washington Examiner
Voters demand border be secured, OK busing migrants to DC and NYC
A sizable majority of voters want the southern border secured and approve of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to pay back criticism from “sanctuary city” mayors by busing illegal immigrants to their towns. Just as two buses of illegal immigrants from Texas unloaded at the front of...
POLITICO
California Democrats are advising constituents on how to make it through the state's expected blackouts. GOP lawmakers are attacking them for it.
But Republicans have been attacking Democratic responses and tying them to other energy policies Democrats have supported — specifically the future ban California's air regulator is poised to institute on gasoline-powered vehicles. Rolling blackouts in California during the hottest months have occurred over the past few years, which experts have attributed to record-breaking heat and the shutdown of fossil-fuel power plants without enough energy resources to replace them.
Sanders blocks proposal to force rail unions to accept labor deal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday blocked a Republican request to force railroad workers and companies to accept the recommendations of a nonpartisan panel to avoid a strike that would impact millions of Americans. Sanders stood up on the floor to block the speedy approval of the resolution — introduced...
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border.
FOXBusiness
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
White House races to avoid railroad strike as Amtrak suspends service
Amtrak is warning of disruptions to its service as railroad and union officials are expected to meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to avoid a freight railroad strike that could cause widespread economic consequences. CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich has more.
POLITICO
Two Plains-state Republicans warned of the potentially disastrous effects of a railroad strike: "If rail shuts down, our entire agricultural system shuts down."
Jerry Moran threatened "congressional intervention" if agreement could not be reached in labor negotiations. What's happening: Senate Republicans are imploring labor unions and the railroad industry to come to an agreement in the face of a possible strike that could upend critical supply chains, and further the current global food crisis.
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
White House downplays inflation-fueled stock market losses
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
Kamala Harris slams GOP governors for ‘dereliction of duty’ as more migrants sent to her residence
Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed Republican governors transporting migrants to progressive, including her Washington, DC residence, for their “dereliction of duty”. Speaking to Vice News on Friday, Ms Harris said “these are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm”.The vice president was asked if she could understand the point Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott were trying to make by sending migrants to several areas, including Washington, DC, New York City, and Martha’s Vineyard, Masschusetts. “They’re playing games,” she said. “I mean, do you know what’s happening in Venezuela right now? There...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Reason.com
