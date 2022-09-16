ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado school district bans "One Chip Challenge", after students are hospitalized in other states

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Studio Light and Shade. File photo. (iStock)

Huerfano School District RE-1 has banned the "One Chip" social media challenge and all other Paqui brand hot chips from their schools, after several children were hospitalized in others states as a result of eating them, according to a Facebook post from district officials.

The challenge became popularized online, and encourages participants to eat one of Paqui's Caroline Reaper Pepper chips without eating of drinking anything for relief.

The chip combines the heat of Carolina Reaper Pepper and the stinging Scorpion Pepper, according to Paqui.

"We encourage our parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in this and other potentially harmful internet challenges. Notice: Students will be suspended for bringing these to school let alone trying to encourage others to take the challenge," said district superintendent Mike Moore.

The Paqui website offers the following warning:

"Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or a pregnant of have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children. After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas. Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea."

Comments / 12

Lance Carr
3d ago

these kids are old enough to choose a gender but can't eat a hot chip? WTF kind of sense does that make? let them drink battery acid if that's what they want to drink it's called natural selection!!!

Reply(2)
28
Jeff Stickley
3d ago

funny thing about the "1 chip challenge" I've watched a bunch of videos of people doing it . From first responders, medical staff, news celebraties, to normal families.The 1 thing I've noticed... for the most part ,women seem to do better & it's funny as hell

Reply
4
